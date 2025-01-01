Slack gives teams the flexibility that they want
Employees are ready for a new way to work
83%
don’t want to go back to the office full-time; of those, 20% want to remain working remotely full-time
44%
higher work-life balance scores reported by people with flexibility in where they work
57%
higher work-life balance scores reported by those with flexibility in when they work
Data from the Future Forum Remote Employee Experience Index 2021
Stay productive and aligned with your team
Hit deadlines, review documents, make approvals. When all of your communication is in one place, you can drive results from anywhere.
Connect with everyone, even when they’re not in the same room
Quickly get and share important information with company-wide announcements, department-only communications or one-to-one direct messages. And whenever you want to talk, simply use Slack huddles to start a live voice conversation.
Slack is your secure choice for remote work
Go from discussing ideas to delivering work without missing a beat, all while being protected by enterprise-grade security.
“There are all these different pieces of custom functionality that we’ve been able to add to Slack. As a tech business, that’s really enticing. We’ve been able to take Slack and not just use it out of the box – but really make it our own.”