A map of the world dotted with people on location markers
Work from anywhere

Slack gives teams the flexibility that they want

With all your communication and tools in one place, teams can stay productive no matter when and where they’re working.

New ways to unlock work:

Employees are ready for a new way to work

  • 83%

    don’t want to go back to the office full-time; of those, 20% want to remain working remotely full-time

  • 44%

    higher work-life balance scores reported by people with flexibility in where they work

  • 57%

    higher work-life balance scores reported by those with flexibility in when they work

Data from the Future Forum Remote Employee Experience Index 2021

Stay productive and aligned with your team

Hit deadlines, review documents, make approvals. When all of your communication is in one place, you can drive results from anywhere.

Read our guide to remote work
A Slack channel surrounded by people’s profile photos and messages such as ‘Working from home!’ and ‘Commuting; be there soon’

Connect with everyone, even when they’re not in the same room

Quickly get and share important information with company-wide announcements, department-only communications or one-to-one direct messages. And whenever you want to talk, simply use Slack huddles to start a live voice conversation.

Read these five tips to get started
A Slack channel surrounded by people’s profile photos and messages such as ‘Working from home!’ and ‘Commuting; be there soon’

Slack is your secure choice for remote work

Go from discussing ideas to delivering work without missing a beat, all while being protected by enterprise-grade security.

Learn more about security at Slack

Resources for remote and beyond

Tips, tricks and other guidance

Resource

Stay productive and engaged from anywhere

Blog

Supporting teams in trying times

Blog

How managers can support flexible schedules

Resource

Why now is the time for business transformation

Resource

Stay productive and engaged from anywhere

Blog

Supporting teams in trying times

Blog

How managers can support flexible schedules

Resource

Why now is the time for business transformation

On-demand and live webinars

Webinar

Launching Slack while remote

Webinar

How Slack fuels digital transformation

Webinar

Creating the new normal: perspective from leaders

Webinar

Unlocking collaboration in the workplace

Webinar

Launching Slack while remote

Webinar

How Slack fuels digital transformation

Webinar

Creating the new normal: perspective from leaders

Webinar

Unlocking collaboration in the workplace

Global teams stay connected with Slack

See all customer stories

nine-customer-story-hero-image

“Slack is central to our workflow and where we’re interacting and getting stuff done on a day-to-day basis.”

NineDamian Cronan, CTO
  • Trivago
  • Vodafone
  • Shopify
  • Treebo

Choose a better way to work

Get startedContact us