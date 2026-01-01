Yes. We take security seriously, including the safety and privacy of your files. Data at rest in Slack’s production network is encrypted using encryption standards compliant with FIPS 140-2, which applies to all types of data at rest within Slack’s systems, including relational databases, file stores and database backups. For data in transit, Slack supports the latest recommended secure cipher suites to encrypt all traffic in transit, including use of TLS 1.2 protocols, AES-256 encryption and SHA-2 signatures, whenever supported by the clients. To ensure that only the right people and approved devices can access your company’s information in Slack, we also offer many built-in security features, such as single sign-on. You can learn more about these on our security page.



Please note: Slack does not control the nature of the data submitted to Slack workspaces. The customer is the controller of customer data, which is defined as messages, files or other content submitted through Services accounts. Please see Slack’s privacy policy section on ‘Information we collect and receive’ for more details on the data elements, including any personal data elements defined as ‘other information’ that are controlled by Slack.