Slack for customer support

Make customer service simple and productive

Deliver standout customer service by putting the experts, tools and information that your agents need at their fingertips.

Resolve issues faster

Bring the right teams together to speed up resolution times

  • Resolve incidents in real time by easily looping in experts across the company using the Service Cloud for Slack app
  • Collaborate and solve problems aloud with Slack huddles
  • Search across files, messages and channels to find answers quickly and easily

‘By swarming issues in Slack, we can bring the right experts into the case at the right time, eliminate tiers and escalations, and ultimately find the best person available to help troubleshoot the issue quickly.’

Salesforce logo
Tamara Carpenter, Senior Manager, Operations
Improve agent onboarding and productivity

Empower your agents to solve issues rapidly

  • Boost agent productivity with no-code workflows and streamline collaboration among customers and experts
  • Create a central hub for knowledge so that agents can spend less time searching and more time helping customers
  • Get new team members up to speed quickly with automated and interactive onboarding

36%

faster customer support case resolution

12%

increase in customer satisfaction

*Source: Intuit, 2020
Grow customer relationships

Improve customer satisfaction with prioritised support

  • Bring customers directly into your workspace using Slack Connect and delight them with white-glove service
  • Troubleshoot issues together with partners and experts, using tools in one space to reduce complexity
  • Strengthen customer loyalty by sharing real-time updates

‘We hear back from our customers that we’re like an extension of their team, and part of that feeling definitely comes from the fact that we use Slack.’

Fastly logo
Kami Richey, Director of Customer Experience

Productivity begins with your favourite tools

Resolve customer issues faster and collaborate directly from Slack using platforms such as Salesforce and more.

See all customer service integrations

Logo of Service Cloud for Slack
Logo of Atlassian Assist
Logo of Intercom Notifications
Logo of Guru Enterprise AI Search
Logo of Confluence Cloud
Logo of Freshdesk
Logo of LiveAgent
Logo of Zoom
Logo of Olark
Logo of Jira Cloud
Logo of Looker
Logo of Outlook Calendar
Logo of Twitter
See how Slack works for customer service teams

Webinar

Increase your service team’s productivity with Slack

E-Book

The digital-first customer service playbook

Blog

Unlocking the power of case swarming with Slack and Salesforce

Frequently asked questions

Excellent question. Slack is a way for your entire organisation to communicate internally and externally. Instead of one-off email chains, all your communication is organised into channels that are easy to create, join and search. When there’s a channel for everything, everyone knows exactly where to go to get work done. And when it comes to customers, serving them seamlessly is easier when every tool and every piece of information needed is right at your agents’ fingertips. For more reading on the topic, we recommend taking a look at our Resources Library.

No, but it does integrate with your preferred customer service software solution, including Salesforce, Freshdesk and more. By using Slack and your primary service solution together, agents can instantly collaborate with the experts without having to switch between tools, allowing them to resolve customer issues faster and deliver seamless customer experiences.

Yes. You can use Slack Connect to speed up work and strengthen relationships throughout your entire retail ecosystem. Slack Connect securely connects your teams with external partners including vendors, suppliers and third-party logistics providers. Slack Connect is available on all paid subscriptions.

Yes! Unlike email, Slack is not susceptible to spam or phishing, which causes 90% of data breaches. Your Slack handle cannot be sold to advertisers or put on a mailing list. You will only ever receive Slack messages from other people inside your organisation, or from trusted partners using Slack Connect. You may get notifications from apps integrated with your workspace, such as Asana, Google Docs or Jira.

Slack offers enterprise-grade data protection and privacy. Granular controls allow admins to customise security for each user, so no one sees things that they shouldn’t. Learn more about how Slack can securely replace email inside your company.

Welcome to where the future works

