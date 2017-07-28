Olark is easy to use live chat software that lets you talk to customers on your website. By using Olark and Slack together, you'll be able to chat with customers directly from wherever your team is the most productive. With Olark for Slack you'll be able to:

• Talk with your customers and site visitors directly from Slack

• Easily collaborate with your team to better answer your customers

• Celebrate your customer chat wins with your team Your team already works with Slack, enable Olark and make communicating with your customers a seamless part of your workflow!