Data retention policy
The default retention setting for Customer Data is to keep everything for as long as the app is not uninstalled. As soon as the app is uninstalled, the data is deleted.
Data archiving and removal policy
Upon customer deletion, Freshworks deletes customer data from our production environments within 24 hours and backups are deleted in 7 days.
Data storage policy
Customer Data is stored redundantly at multiple locations in our hosting provider’s data centers to ensure availability. Customer Data and our source code are automatically backed up nightly. The Operations team is alerted in case of a failure with this system.
Data center location(s)
United States
Data hosting details
Freshworks is completely a cloud based solution and is hosted on AWS
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors