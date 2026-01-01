Comprehensive user profiles and org charts with Atlas
Help teams to understand who they’re working with, with Slack Atlas – a reimagined employee directory that provides people with valuable context about colleagues.
Help your teams to understand who they’re working with
When teammates share a deeper understanding about each other, they build trust and work faster together. From displaying user affiliations and skills to a dynamic, interactive org chart, Slack Atlas helps teammates to get up to speed about who’s on the other end of their working relationships.
‘Atlas’s rich user profiles and dynamic org charts are playing a critical role in helping us facilitate better connections in a hybrid world.’
Enterprise-scale profile management
Enterprise systems, including HRIS, populate key profile information via SCIM, ensuring that employee profiles remain accurate and up to date. Administrators can also allow certain profile information to be customised by employees.
The right context, right within reach
With Slack Atlas, rich, searchable profile information and a dynamic org chart are just a click away. People can easily discover the colleagues that they need to collaborate with – without switching tools or leaving Slack.
More than a directory
Slack Atlas is more than names and faces – it also provides contextual information that everyone can use to work together effectively.
Customisable user profiles
People can add their interests, key projects and team goals to provide context and connect with each other.
A trusted source for employee information
Synchronised profile data means that Atlas is a source of truth for organisational structure and reporting relationships.
A complete organisational portrait
Slack users can see profile information for anyone at their organisation, even for those who aren’t yet on Slack.
Frequently asked questions
For pricing information, please get in touch with your Slack account executive or contact sales. For more information about Slack paid subscriptions, visit our pricing page.
Slack Atlas is included in the Enterprise+ subscription at no additional cost. Slack Atlas is also available as a paid add-on to the Business+ subscription.
Yes. Slack Atlas is ideal for enterprise organisations, and can be configured to incorporate data from enterprise systems and create rich profiles for those using Slack, and view-only profiles for everyone else at the organisation. Slack users will be able to see, search and access those view-only profiles in Slack. However, features that enable profile customisation and custom field creation will not be available for employees with view-only profiles.
Yes. Slack Atlas is fully integrated with Slack and uses the same enterprise-grade security and identity-management capabilities that are core to the Slack platform and included via third-party integrations.
Slack Atlas is available in all markets and all languages supported by Slack.