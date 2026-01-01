Identity and device management Ensure that only the right people and approved devices can access your company’s information in Slack with features such as single sign-on, domain claiming and support for enterprise mobility management.

Data protection In Slack, customer data is encrypted at rest and in transit by default. We protect your data with tools such as Slack Enterprise Key Management (Slack EKM), audit logs and native data loss prevention (DLP) as well as support for third-party DLP providers.