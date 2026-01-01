Teams that use Slack are 47% more productive
Weighted average. Based on 1,456 survey responses from weekly Slack users in the US, UK, Australia and Canada with a ± 2% margin of error at 95% CI (November 2022).
Let the numbers speak for themselves
338%
return on investment
$2.1
million in productivity savings
“We do four times as much work as we did a couple of years ago. And that would not be possible without Slack.”
Slack keeps everyone connected and productive
Slack is the software that sticks because it’s designed to support how people naturally work together.
87%
feel that their ability to work remotely has improved
74%
would be unhappy if Slack were taken away
91%
feel more connected to their teams
89%
say Slack has improved communication
68%
of users depend on Slack to get work done
‘The thing that keeps us connected the most is Slack. It’s a very immediate and straightforward method of communication, and really the only channel that people prefer and enjoy using.’
Learn more about working in Slack
See what you can do in Slack
Work faster with external partners in Slack
Learn how to make work simpler with Slack tips
Frequently asked questions
Yes. You can securely discuss confidential information in Slack. Slack offers multiple ways to ensure that your information, conversations and files stay safe. Slack delivers enterprise-grade security at every layer, adhering to multiple compliance certifications, including SOC 2, SOC 3, ISO/IEC 27001 and more. Slack is GDPR-compliant and can be configured for HIPAA and FINRA compliance. It is FedRAMP Moderate authorised.
In addition, Slack offers security features, like Enterprise Key Management, that allow admins fine-grained control over data encryption. You can also integrate your own security tools with Slack to get instant notification if a threat is detected. Learn more about Slack’s comprehensive security programme here.
Enterprise+ is Slack’s solution for large or complex organisations. It empowers your company to work with the agility of a small company while tapping into the resources and shared knowledge of your enterprise.
Enterprise+ includes all the security and governance functionality you’d expect in an enterprise solution but with an intuitive, consumer-like experience that drives adoption.
Enterprise+ powers the work of some of the world’s largest companies – such as IBM, Condé Nast, Moody’s, Oracle and E-Trade – and is the only collaboration product that can support up to 500,000 people.
Enterprise+ is a paid subscription. Compare subscription features and pricing here.
Yes! Unlike email, Slack is not susceptible to spam or phishing, which causes 90% of data breaches. Your Slack handle cannot be sold to advertisers or put on a mailing list. You will only ever receive Slack messages from other people inside your organisation, or from trusted partners using Slack Connect. You may get notifications from apps integrated with your workspace, such as Asana, Google Docs or Jira.
Slack offers enterprise-grade data protection and privacy. Granular controls allow admins to customise security for each user, so no one sees things that they shouldn’t. Learn more about how Slack can securely replace email inside your company.
Channels are where work happens in Slack. A channel is a single place for a team to share messages, tools and files. People often create channels for company announcements, customer support triage, asking for IT or HR help and sharing social interests.
Channels can be public (open to everyone at the organisation) or private (invite-only). In addition, organisations on a paid Slack subscription can share a channel with external partners like agencies, clients and vendors with Slack Connect. Learn more about how channels can speed up your daily work here.
Slack helps organisations bring their people and tools together in one place so that they can stay productive and aligned from anywhere. More than 750,000 businesses use Slack every day for team messaging, file sharing and video/voice calls. You can integrate thousands of tools, such as Google Drive, Zoom and Salesforce, or create custom bots or apps just for your organisation. Find out more about how Slack works here.
Slack Connect is a more secure and productive way for organisations to communicate together. It lets you move all the conversations with your external partners, clients, vendors and others into Slack, replacing email and fostering collaboration. Slack’s enterprise-grade security features and compliance standards, like Enterprise Key Management, extend to Slack Connect. Learn more about Slack Connect here.
Slack Connect is a feature of Slack that enables people at up to 20 organisations to work together in a central place, without leaving their own Slack workspaces. Enterprise+, on the other hand, is a Slack subscription that lets you connect multiple workspaces inside your company.
Slack Connect is included as part of all paid Slack subscriptions. So if your organisation is on Enterprise+, you’re also able to use Slack Connect. Compare subscriptions and features here.