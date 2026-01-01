Shift your sales, service and operations into high gear.
Connect your full value chain, from the manufacturing frontline to your business bottom line. Slack is the AI-powered operating system where modern industries work.
Turn your team into a well-oiled machine.
- Bring your people, customers and Sales Cloud data together to speed up the selling process, directly in Slack
- Centralise operations and plant personnel in channels built for real-time collaboration
- Use Slack Connect to work alongside suppliers, dealers and distributors right where you’re already working
Give technical processes additional horsepower.
- Speed up onboarding and get the whole team on the same page by aligning in a canvas
- Resolve issues faster by integrating tools such as Service Cloud to swarm on complex topics
- Swiftly deploy new code and accelerate operations by automating away repetitive tasks
Power up your operation’s productivity.
- Monitor and manage energy production, distribution and maintenance in centralised channels
- Keep critical procedures, compliance guidelines and regulatory updates current and easily accessible
- Get instant alerts by integrating Slack with IoT devices to effortlessly keep tabs on energy assets
3M+
Slack users save time with over three million workflows every day
1.7M
integrated apps used each week in Slack
Make the everyday effortless with integrations.
Seamlessly connect all your favourite apps, from Salesforce clouds to Microsoft, Jira and more.
Frequently asked questions
Yes. You can securely discuss confidential information in Slack. Slack offers multiple ways to ensure that your information, conversations and files stay safe. Slack is both GDPR and CCPA-compliant, and delivers enterprise-grade security at every layer, adhering to multiple compliance certifications, including SOC 2, SOC 3, ISO/IEC 27001 and more.
In addition, Slack offers many security features – such as Enterprise Key Management – that give admins control over the fine detail of data encryption. You can also integrate your own security tools with Slack to receive an instant notification if a threat has been detected. Learn more about Slack’s comprehensive security programme.
Yes. Slack makes all your tools work better by letting you integrate industry-leading software and custom apps directly into Slack. Choose from more than 2,600 pre-built integrations, including the most popular workplace and productivity tools, to save time and avoid context switching.
Yes. You can use Slack Connect to speed up work and strengthen relationships throughout your entire value chain. Slack Connect securely connects your teams with external partners, including vendors, suppliers and third-party logistics providers. Slack Connect is available on all paid subscriptions.