There are three types of agents and assistants that you can use in Slack:



1. Agentforce: Powered by the most relevant conversational data in Slack and your trusted enterprise data, Agentforce suggests and automates actions on your behalf. Build custom agents that bring agentic productivity to employees directly in the flow of work. From human resources to IT, services and sales and beyond, Agentforce can take actions in Slack, like creating and updating channels, lists and canvases. Agentforce in Slack will be available soon; talk to sales to learn more.



2. Your custom-built AI assistants brought to the Slack platform: Straight from a dedicated UI in Slack, you can embed AI assistants that you build using purpose-built APIs. You can build these custom AI assistants to work the same way that you do, so you can offload tasks – from tickets to requests and more – and focus on the important work that needs to get done. These APIs are available today in the Slack Developer Centre.



3. Third-party AI assistants: Talk to third-party AI assistants to get help with drafting content, surfacing market research or retrieving and summarising files. Today, we have several out-of-the-box AI apps ready to use and download from the Slack Marketplace, such as Adobe Express and Cohere.