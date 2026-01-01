Webinar

Driving Productivity with Agentforce in Slack

How to build employee-facing agents that work like teammates

45 min
45 min

    Learn how to build and deploy employee-facing agents that boost productivity across your business. In this webinar, we’ll show you how to get started with Agentforce in Slack using ready-made agent templates, and how to customize them with your data, workflows, and use cases. Whether you’re automating onboarding, handling FAQs, or surfacing customer insights, Agentforce acts as a digital teammate embedded in the flow of work. Join us for a live demo, practical tips, and best practices to design agents your teams will rely on every day.

    Featured speakers:

    Kelsey CollinsSenior Product Marketing Manager, Slack
    Melissa ChanDirector, Product Management, Salesforce
    Lauren NielsenSenior Technical Product Marketing Manager, Slack

