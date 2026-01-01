Driving Productivity with Agentforce in Slack

Learn how to build and deploy employee-facing agents that boost productivity across your business. In this webinar, we’ll show you how to get started with Agentforce in Slack using ready-made agent templates, and how to customize them with your data, workflows, and use cases. Whether you’re automating onboarding, handling FAQs, or surfacing customer insights, Agentforce acts as a digital teammate embedded in the flow of work. Join us for a live demo, practical tips, and best practices to design agents your teams will rely on every day.
專題講者：
SlackSenior Product Marketing ManagerKelsey Collins
SalesforceDirector, Product ManagementMelissa Chan
SlackSenior Technical Product Marketing ManagerLauren Nielsen
超讚！
非常感謝你提供意見回饋！
知道了！
感謝你提供意見回饋。
糟糕！我們遇到問題了。請稍後再試一次！