Driving Productivity with Agentforce in Slack

Learn how to build and deploy employee-facing agents that boost productivity across your business. In this webinar, we’ll show you how to get started with Agentforce in Slack using ready-made agent templates, and how to customize them with your data, workflows, and use cases. Whether you’re automating onboarding, handling FAQs, or surfacing customer insights, Agentforce acts as a digital teammate embedded in the flow of work. Join us for a live demo, practical tips, and best practices to design agents your teams will rely on every day.

