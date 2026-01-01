Webinar

Driving Productivity with Agentforce in Slack

How to build employee-facing agents that work like teammates

보기
45 분

    Learn how to build and deploy employee-facing agents that boost productivity across your business. In this webinar, we’ll show you how to get started with Agentforce in Slack using ready-made agent templates, and how to customize them with your data, workflows, and use cases. Whether you’re automating onboarding, handling FAQs, or surfacing customer insights, Agentforce acts as a digital teammate embedded in the flow of work. Join us for a live demo, practical tips, and best practices to design agents your teams will rely on every day.

    주요 발표자:

    SlackSenior Product Marketing ManagerKelsey Collins
    SalesforceDirector, Product ManagementMelissa Chan
    SlackSenior Technical Product Marketing ManagerLauren Nielsen

    이 웨비나가 유용했습니까?

    0/600

    훌륭해요!

    피드백을 주셔서 감사합니다.

    알겠습니다!

    피드백을 주셔서 감사합니다.

    죄송합니다. 문제가 발생했습니다. 나중에 다시 시도해주세요.

    Related Events

    Jan 13

    웨비나

    [자동차/제조 산업] 데이터·지식·AI를 Slack으로 연결하는 업무의 시작

    이번 웨비나에서는 자동차/제조 산업의 디지털 업무 환경 변화와 Slack이 만드는 새로운 업무 경험들을 다양한 글로벌 선도 기업들의 활용 사례와 함께 공유드릴 예정입니다. 데이터, 지식, AI가 Slack에서 어떻게 연결되고 자동화되는 지 데모 쇼케이스도 함께 합니다.

    등록