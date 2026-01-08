Webinar

Maximise Your Salesforce Investment with Slack

Unify people, data, automation, and AI for the ultimate competitive edge

60 min

    Discover how to amplify your Salesforce ROI by unifying people, data, automation, and AI through Slack.

    Join us for a live demo showcasing Slack-first IT Service Management and Employee Agents that streamline workflows, boost productivity, and create a competitive advantage. You’ll also learn proven strategies to transform your organization’s efficiency and drive measurable business results through integrated collaboration.

    Featured speakers:

    Casey IgoeDirector, Corporate Strategy, Slack
    Kevin LuptowskiSr. Principal Solution Engineer, Slack

    Related Events