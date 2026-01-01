Salesforce has joined the conversation
Managing your customer data should be as easy as having a conversation. Now it is, with the world’s No. 1 AI-powered CRM built into Slack.
Leading agentic enterprises love working in Slack
Salesforce data 🤝 Agents in Slack
‘Hey Slackbot, update my pipeline.’
Slackbot knows what you’re working on and who you’re working with. It turns conversations into CRM records by automatically capturing updates, logging next steps and keeping data current.Learn more about Slackbot
Bring Agentforce to every team in Slack
While Agentforce handles more specialised tasks, you can focus on the work that matters most. Purpose-built agents can monitor workflows, surface knowledge and execute next steps – all in Slack.Learn more about Agentforce in Slack
Put every agent to work from a single conversation
Slackbot brings in the right agent, app or workflow for every task, automatically. Just describe what you need, and it’ll find the right path to help get things done.Learn more
With Salesforce in Slack, your CRM works where you do
CRM capabilities in Slack empower teams to act faster on real-time customer data and insights, right in the place they’re already working.
Your Salesforce data, right where conversations happen
All your customer data is searchable and actionable in Slack. Explore metrics, automate tasks and update records where work happens – without jumping between tools.
Do more for your customers with data and dialogue, together
Salesforce channels bring your customer data and team conversations into one shared space, so everyone has the context they need, and nothing falls through the cracks.
Manage customers in Slack with Slackbot on your team
Slackbot turns conversations into organised records for small businesses – tracking deals, managing cases and keeping updates current directly within Slack. Now your nimble team can move faster, stay aligned and remove the busywork. Start today with Slack CRM and scale seamlessly with Salesforce as you grow.Learn more about Slack CRM
Solutions for every team
Frequently asked questions
Managing your customer relationships becomes as easy and intuitive as having a conversation with your team. Instead of a separate system that you have to log in to, your customer information lives directly where you already work every day.
With CRM in Slack, you can update deal information, log customer calls and share insights with your team by simply sending a message. It’s a new way of working that makes customer relationship management a natural part of your daily flow of work.
Bringing your CRM into Slack streamlines business and team communication for sales, service, marketing and more, while simplifying work. It empowers people to:
- Act instantly: Update CRM data in the flow of work and receive real-time alerts on customer activity directly in Slack, so your team never misses an opportunity or urgent request.
- Improve CRM collaboration: Unite cross-functional teams in one place, giving them shared visibility into both customer data and team discussions.
- Automate admin work: Reduce context-switching and manual data entry, freeing your team up to focus on customers.
AI is built into your CRM experience in Slack, acting as an intelligent teammate. It enhances CRM communication by connecting the flow of conversation with your live customer data to help everyone work smarter.
It’s designed to improve CRM collaboration by taking on tasks that save your team time. For example, AI can help users to:
- Summarise long conversations before a call.
- Draft follow-up messages based on a discussion.
- Find quick answers to questions about customer history.
This makes it easier for everyone to get up to speed quickly and contribute effectively.
Salesforce channels are specialised Slack channels that serve as a central hub for team collaboration and live CRM data. They are a core component of Slack’s CRM integration, designed to keep your teams, data and conversations unified around a specific customer or record.
Unlike regular Slack channels, Salesforce channels connect your teams, CRM data and conversations in one place to keep customers at the centre of your work. It’s a dedicated space where teams across functions work together with a full view of their customers, unifying all conversations and insights, no matter where people work best.
Salesforce channels are the central hub for CRM collaboration. These specialised channels unify your team’s CRM chat with live customer data around a specific account, opportunity or service case.
This dedicated space elevates team communication by connecting your teams, CRM data and conversations in one place, keeping customers at the centre of your work and providing a full view of every interaction.