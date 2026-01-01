How Slack Helps Wayfair Move Faster, Stay Aligned, and Deliver for Customers

About Wayfair

One of the world’s largest destinations for all things home, powered by technology and innovation

Known for its digital-first approach and innovative use of technology to transform the customer experience, Wayfair is a global leader in home goods and furnishings. From e-commerce to logistics to design services, it connects millions of shoppers with everything they need to make their spaces feel like home.

“Slack is our command center where we take action in real time.” Shoby Jose Head of Global Revenue Operations and Sales Enablement, Wayfair

The challenge

Aligning dynamic sales and operations teams

To operate efficiently at scale, Wayfair’s sales and operations teams needed tighter coordination across functions. Teams relied on email threads and fragmented tools to manage deals and customer handoffs. Many collaborators, like project managers and designers, didn’t have Salesforce access, which created silos and lost context.

“When you’re working across design, logistics, and post-order support, things move quickly,” said Shoby Jose, Wayfair’s Head of Global Revenue Operations and Sales Enablement. “If information isn’t shared clearly, it can delay decisions and affect how we serve customers.”

The result was extra time spent searching for updates and inconsistent communication. “Too much of our effort went into solving for coordination instead of action,” he said. “We needed a connected workspace where every stakeholder could collaborate seamlessly and stay aligned, even without Salesforce access.”

“Sales is about transferring enthusiasm. On a virtual sales floor, Slack is how we keep that momentum and engagement strong every day.” Shoby Jose Head of Global Revenue Operations and Sales Enablement, Wayfair

How Wayfair works better with Slack

Connecting people, data, and decisions in one place

The collaboration layer that unites the whole organization

From sales and operations to customer service and corporate teams, Slack is now the central workspace for every team at Wayfair. The company’s thousands of mostly public Slack channels serve as a foundation for transparency and speed. Wayfair’s customer-focused and executive channels bring the right people together around key accounts. Through Slack Connect, account teams can invite external partners like vendors and suppliers into shared channels to collaborate directly and resolve issues faster.

Across its organization, Wayfair estimates that Slack helps save more than half a million hours each year, representing several million dollars in annual productivity impact. Those savings come from faster customer collaboration in Slack Connect, streamlined workflows, reduced meetings, and instant access to information. Together, they’ve transformed how teams sell, serve, and solve problems.

Wayfair’s efficiency and automation at scale Slack Connect saves roughly 23,000 hours per year (worth nearly $800,000 annually) by replacing long email threads with faster, transparent customer collaboration.

Slack search saves nearly 82,000 hours and $3M annually, giving teams one searchable source of truth.

Workflow Builder automations contribute another 25,000 hours in savings per year, improving consistency and speed across deals.

Huddles and clips reduce meetings for an estimated $880K annual impact.

App integrations and automations save more than 100,000 hours annually across 550+ connected tools, keeping every team in sync. Total estimated annual impact: Over $15 million and nearly 500,000 hours in productivity savings across the business.

Salesforce in Slack accelerates cross-functional selling

To help teams move faster and make decisions with better context, Wayfair uses Salesforce channels inside Slack, which connect conversations directly to the relevant Salesforce records. This streamlines collaboration around accounts and opportunities, beginning with Enterprise Sales and now extending to SMB.

“Salesforce channels provide real-time visibility into CRM data, customer updates, and deal progress without requiring teams to switch tools,” said Aisling Brennan, Manager, Wayfair’s Global Revenue Operations.

For Enterprise teams, account and opportunity channels bring together Account Executives, Sales Solutions Managers (who shape design and planning strategies), Consolidated Delivery teams, and Enterprise Account Managers who provide ongoing client support. Everyone working with a large account can stay aligned and move quickly.

The same model is rolling out to SMB opportunities that require coordination across design teams and Consolidated Delivery. These channels break down functional silos, which means merchandising, supplier management, operations, and sales can all jump in as needed to accelerate decision-making.

“Finding the right solution quickly is crucial in our business, but speed can’t come at the expense of customer experience,” said Brennan. “Salesforce channels in Slack allow us to collaborate cross-functionally in real time, bringing in the right expertise exactly when we need it, whether that’s design, consolidated delivery, or account strategy.”

Staying aligned with AI

AI-powered Slack features like summaries and recaps have transformed how sales teams stay up to date. Sellers can quickly catch up on deal conversations, review key customer decisions, or onboard new collaborators without reading through long message threads.

“When a project manager joins a deal already in progress, Slack’s AI summaries provide a clear view of prior communication: key decisions, next steps, and customer context,” said Jose. “That has significantly reduced ramp-up time and ensures continuity in customer engagement.”

AI in Slack also powers meeting and channel summaries and huddle notes, allowing teams to extract key themes, track actions, and align faster after meetings. “The AI-generated account briefs are game-changing for getting new team members up to speed,” said Brennan.

“With Salesforce channels and AI-powered summaries, new stakeholders can instantly get up to speed on prior discussions, key context, and tacit knowledge that isn’t always captured in the CRM. This eliminates the need for catch-up calls and ensures teams maintain momentum.” Aisling Brennan Manager, Wayfair’s Global Revenue Operations

From coordination to real-time action

Jose described a recent program supporting the opening of a new facility in Boston. With a large volume of furniture, fixtures, and equipment to deliver and install on a tight timeline, Slack became the “command center” that kept every team aligned ahead of the grand opening.

Colleagues across Wayfair coordinated suppliers, updated delivery partners, and made real-time decisions, right in Slack. “We hit the installation deadline and delivered a seamless experience for the customer,” he said. “Then we used AI in Slack’s summarize feature to analyze and turn insights into improvements for the next project.”

Strengthening culture and connection

Beyond operations, Slack is embedded into Wayfair’s culture: a space where teams share wins, surface challenges, and stay connected across regions.

“Slack is also an important forum for feedback,” said Jose. “Reps use the #global-voice-of-sales channel to flag friction points, customer challenges, or broken tools. Leaders and stakeholders scan those threads and tag cross-functional partners to problem-solve together.”

Leaders engage directly with this frontline feedback, which builds trust and momentum. “When people see leadership engaging with their feedback, it shows they’re not alone,” said Jose. “In a virtual environment, this is super important.”

Slack is also where the team celebrates success and strengthens team spirit. “Our #gong-room channel is one of my favorite spaces,” said Jose. “The whole team can track big wins and celebrate together in real time, and leaders can learn the story and see the work behind each win. That engagement, that enthusiasm, that vessel of culture that Slack has become is super critical.”

“We are a complete Wayfair Slack family.” Fiona Tan CTO, Wayfair

What’s next

Scaling smarter collaboration across every team

Wayfair continues to expand how it uses Slack to support sales productivity and company-wide collaboration. Soon, the company will launch the Channel Expert Agent (CEA), a Slack bot that answers deal-related FAQs and points to Salesforce records. “It’ll be a tremendous leg up,” said Jose. “I’m excited about being able to ask specific questions based on an ongoing interaction to ramp up on context even more quickly.”

Jose said the team is eager to explore ways to use Slack agents to recommend next best actions and codify deal learnings directly into Salesforce. “There’s so much potential to help our sellers move faster and stay aligned while keeping the customer at the center,” he said.

For Fiona Tan, Wayfair’s Chief Technology Officer, Slack is essential to how the company operates. “Every team is using Slack at Wayfair,” Tan said. “It goes across all our job families and locations, from customer service to warehouse operations to corporate. It truly is a complete Wayfair Slack family.”

Tan added that Slack is integral to incident management, workflows, and employee resource groups (ERGs), which connect employees across the company. “Our ERGs give our people a way to connect in a very human way in Slack channels,” she said. “Their voices can be heard, and they’ve been able to use all the automation that’s available. It’s really vibrant.”

Looking ahead, Tan, like Jose, is excited about the next generation of agents that can help automate more tasks and free teams to focus on meaningful work. “As you think about the next generation of capabilities, enabling teams to automate even more tasks is going to be a really powerful capability,” she said. This will help Wayfair continue to move faster, stay aligned, and deliver for its customers.