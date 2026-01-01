Slack is a new way for your company to work. Instead of email, Slack is a faster, better organized and more secure platform — all your communication is organized into channels that are easy to create, join and search. When there’s a channel for everything going on at your company, everyone knows exactly where to go to get work done.

Slack also brings AI to the flow of work, helping you throughout your workday, making it faster and easier to find and act on the information you need. And, unlike email, Slack integrates with all the other systems in your tech stack to become the single OS for all your work. Slack puts everything and everyone you need to get work done in one single place, so no more context switching, data silos, or lost intel.

For more reading on the topic, we recommend checking out our Resources Library.