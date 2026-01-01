Turn static apps into dynamic tools.
Instead of a static preview, get the full picture. Work objects offer a rich, dynamic view of third-party app data, side by side with your conversations.
From flat previews to interactive work.
We’re reimagining how apps show up in Slack by transforming links and notifications into rich, actionable objects that your team can collaborate on in real time.
See more detailed previews
Go beyond basic links. Share files, tasks, tickets and more with rich previews – complete with metadata and related Slack conversations.
Get real-time updates
Stay current without context switching. Work objects pull the latest data from your connected apps, so that your team is always up to date.
Take action, instantly
Get work done directly where it’s shared, such as in-line editing of records, marking tasks as complete or approving requests.
Bring your apps to life.
With work objects, your connected apps show more than a simple preview. Now, they show real-time file details, embedded images and even help you to take action. Complete an Asana task, check Tableau dashboards for updates or accept a Google Calendar invitation – all in Slack.
All your conversations and apps. All in one place.
Work objects let you see everywhere that a file, task or dashboard has been shared and what’s been discussed. You can comment, edit and act on each, directly alongside related questions, feedback and approvals. It’s more context for your team and a more dynamic way to share what you’re working on.
Find anything. From any app.
Every app that’s connected to Slack helps to make search more powerful. The more data it has to pull from, the more useful the results. And by pairing app data with related conversations, Slack has the context needed to deliver more comprehensive results.
More context means more intelligent agents.
Today, your apps don’t tell your agents very much. With work objects, agents get access to the metadata behind what you’re sharing and the context from your conversations. Agents in Slack? They’ve never been smarter.
‘With dynamic file previews and contextual insights, teams can establish consistent workflows while securely accessing and sharing Box content – without leaving Slack. That means time back to focus on the strategic work at hand.’
Frequently asked questions
Slack is a new way for your company to work. Instead of email, Slack is a faster, better organised and more secure platform – all your communication is organised into channels that are easy to create, join and search. When there’s a channel for everything going on at your company, everyone knows exactly where to go to get work done.
Slack also brings AI to the flow of work, helping you throughout your workday, making it faster and easier to find and act on the information that you need. And unlike email, Slack integrates with all the other systems in your tech stack to become the single OS for all your work. Slack puts everything and everyone that you need to get work done in one single place, so no more context switching, data silos or lost intel.
For more reading on the topic, we recommend taking a look at our resources library.
Slack apps connect tools and services with Slack, so that you can use them without leaving your workspace. Apps make it easy to quickly find, share and act on information across your tech stack by creating one central place to stay focused and get work done. Learn more here.
Choose from over 2,600 apps in the Slack Marketplace to support whatever work you do. And now with our partners integrating AI intelligence into their apps, plus all the benefits of Slack AI, Slack is truly the AI-powered operating system for work.
If you use custom tools or follow processes specific to your company, you can also explore Workflow Builder to create your own workflows or build a custom app using the Slack API.
Slack partners contribute a broad range of tools, services and solutions that help companies to deploy Slack across organisations, ensuring that teams get the most out of Slack. Contact us to become a technology partner, or visit our Partners page to learn more.
To install an app, first find it in the Slack Marketplace. From an app’s page, click the ‘Add to Slack’ button. Then follow the prompts to install the app or connect your account. You’ll see the option to connect your account after clicking ‘Add to Slack’ if an app has already been installed in your workspace. You can also find and install apps from your workspace. Click on ‘Apps’ in your left-hand sidebar and explore the directory from there. For more information on managing apps smartly and securely, take a look at this guide.
Use the Slack API to build an app that connects the tools and data sources that your organisation needs to run smoothly. For all the resources that you’ll need to get started and build your app, visit Slack API and join the Slack developer programme for exclusive access to beta features, tooling and resources created to help developers build and grow.
And if you’re interested in learning from other developers, designers and product managers building on our platform, consider joining a Slack platform Community group.