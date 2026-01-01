Task Lists

Manage projects and tasks directly from Slack with lists

From action items to deadlines and resources, lists capture and structure the most important parts of your conversations so that teams can get more done, faster.

Track projects from start to finish

Lists are where teams can create, track and manage projects without ever leaving Slack. No more jumping through hoops or between apps, required.

    Learn how to manage projects in Slack

    Take on tasks and to-dos, together

    A list in Slack is collaboration at its finest. Anyone assigned to a task, following a project or just checking in can get the context they need to take action and stay aligned.

      Collect, automate and triage requests

      Workflows work in lists, too. You can automate routine tasks, connect your apps and make lists your new home for managing work in Slack.

        See how workflows can work for you
        Freenow Logo

        'Our team can now track and collaborate on tasks, and organise information that can be shared across teams – all in one space.’

        Jörg Baldzer

        Principal IT Engineer, FREENOW

        Lists work for all kinds of teams across all kinds of organisations

        Build lists to track whatever needs to get done and make sure nothing slips through the cracks – all without leaving Slack.

        Sales

        Align account teams by mapping out deal strategies and prepping for customer calls

        Customer service

        Quickly swarm and resolve incidents with a standardised response process

        Marketing

        Track deliverables and assign owners as you plan and launch campaigns

        IT

        Improve response time by collecting, prioritising and managing inbound requests

        Frequently asked questions

        Managing projects in lists is easy. Together, you and your team can keep track of deliverables, assign owners, stay on top of due dates and collaborate on tasks. Manage your timelines and action items for customer deployments, employee onboarding and product releases, and much more.

        Lists are perfect for managing all types of task lists – from personal to do’s, action items across a small team or all deliverables across a cross-functional project team.

        Lists is included in all paid Slack subscriptions. Learn more here.

        Yes! Sharing lists with your partners, customers and clients through Slack Connect is a great way to collaboratively manage work across external teams.

        Yes, you can embed a list into a canvas. For example, you can embed a project plan that’s in a list directly into a project brief in a canvas.