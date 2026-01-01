A microphone and cassette display the quickly evolving media landscape.
Media

Stay ahead of the media evolution

In a world where news travels faster than email, working in Slack keeps you ahead of the story – and the competition.

See how industry leaders are using Slack for:

Production

Better, faster content

Whether you’re a team of ten or 10,000, Slack keeps your organisation nimble.

In a simulated screenshot, a World Cup channel is used to coordinate photographs and craft a Twitter post.
world-cup-coverage
Fathima Parveen08:46@Madhu Sharma, this match is really coming down to the wire. Send the shot of that winning goal asap once you get it!
Madhu Sharma08:47
Winning goal photoJPG from Google Drive
uploaded this file: Winning goal photo
👀2🎊3
Fathima Parveen08:47Amazing! We might be the first to tweet, which will be fantastic for engagement. I’m about to have a Zoom call with head office so I’ll fill them in.
Message #world-cup-coverage

  • Workflows expedite delivery

    Slack powers your collaborative agility with efficient project management and approval processes.

  • Unite your toolkit

    Integrations with your content management systems and other frequently used apps mean you can automate routine tasks, swiftly assign work and tap into data to improve performance.

  • Work seamlessly with outside organisations

    With Slack Connect, you can securely loop in the right people, whether internal or external, in one place.

‘Sporting event highlights that used to take hours from creation to approval and distribution are now able to be shared in near real-time through our social channels, thanks to Slack.’

Transparency

Transparency on your terms

Highly customisable transparency in Slack means the right people – internal or external – are always kept in the loop.

In a simulated screenshot, a new pilot channel is used to post new edits to the script.
new-pilot-june
Sandeep Mishra15:41@Madhu Sharma here’s my take on the ending scene. Let me know your thoughts in the comments.
Pilot episode script V3Document from Google Drive
uploaded this file: Pilot episode script V3
👍3
Madhu Sharma15:45I love what you’ve done with Alicia’s character. I’m leaving my thoughts in the comments.
🙌1
Kriti Sanyal15:46Thanks a million @Sandeep Mishra! This’ll be great to go over during our workshop session tomorrow with our production people.
Message #new-pilot-june
Collaborate openly or work confidentially in channels
What are channels?

Channels are where you can share files and messages with your teams. They can be created for every project, topic, department or whatever makes sense for your company.

:
  • photography-freelancers

    Quickly assign projects to your freelancer pool

  • premiere-launch

    Collaborate directly with vendors, clients, affiliates and other external partners in Slack Connect

  • new-pilot-june

    A private channel where you can collaborate freely to launch an upcoming top-secret show

Change management

Manage organisational transformation

Clear communication in Slack maintains stability across your organisation amid an industry of constant, rapid change.

Example of how universal search can be used.
holiday policy update
Clear
Messages 1,609Files 1,115Channels 0People 0
FromInWithDateOnly my channelsFile typeExclude apps and workflows
Sort: most relevantShow: 20 results per page
announcements-global— 19 Sept
Faisal Hasan10:01
Hi everyone! We’re really excited to have Trendfeed News joining the A1 family. That comes with some changes, so see the updated PDF on our holiday policy.
❤️24 reactions4 replies
announcements— 26 Jan
Rahul Khanna15:21
👋Here’s an update to the Trendfeed News holiday policy as we talked about at our all-company meeting today.
Example of a search in a Slack workspace
  • Everyone sees important announcements

    Communicating in channels helps build organisational trust and alignment.

  • Track and trace history from day one

    Slack’s powerful search functions keep all history easily accessible. That means the more you use Slack, the more information is at your fingertips.

Workflows

Automate common processes

With thousands of third-party integrations, you can monitor site performance on Pagerduty, share documents instantly on Google Drive, funnel tweets and more, right inside Slack.

Logo of Google Drive
Google Drive
File management
Logo of Twitter
Twitter
Social Media
Logo of Outlook Calendar
Outlook Calendar
Communication
Logo of PagerDuty
PagerDuty
Support
Logo of Jira Cloud
Jira Cloud
Communication
Logo of Zoom
Zoom
Communication

Stroer-Slack-Customer-hero

Expanding a media company’s brand awareness with Slack

Slack-Customer-RGA-hero

Better service and faster decisions at a global agency

Slack-Customer-Story-BBC

Improving collaboration with Slack

See it in action

Webinar

Improve the way that internal communication teams collaborate by using Slack

Blog

How apps for Slack help IBM and Hearst get more from their tech stack

Customer story

Nine’s publishing division breaks news faster with Slack

