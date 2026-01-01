Building a better way to work starts with Slack
Meet our software partners
Slack works wonders with the tools that your teams already use. From finance and marketing automation to productivity and video conferencing, start seamlessly streamlining your projects all in one place.
Atlassian
Suite of productivity tools that helps teams work smarter and faster together, including Jira, Confluence, Bitbucket and Trello.
AWS
Comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud platform offering fully featured services from data centres globally.
Box
Secure platform for content management, workflow and collaboration.
DocuSign
Leading provider of e-signature that now helps organisations automate and connect the entire agreement process.
Google Workspace
Set of time-saving apps that help you stay on top of your calendar, collaborate on files, update your status and more.
PagerDuty
Leading digital operations management platform providing real-time data-driven insights for DevOps, ITOps and SecOps teams.
Workday
Leading ERP system for financial management, human resources and planning.
Zoom
Modern video communication platform that unifies meetings, webinars, conference rooms and phone communication.
Asana
Work management tool that helps teams orchestrate their work, from small projects to strategic initiatives.
Dropbox
The smart workspace that brings all of a team’s content together with the tools they love.
ServiceNow
Cloud-based platform and solutions delivering digital workflows, making the world of work, work better for people.
Zendesk
Customer service and engagement suite that helps companies better understand and serve their customers.
Meet our consulting partners
Dig into the Salesforce partner ecosystem and you'll find Slack-certified consulting partners: helpful guides for improving efficiency and productivity across your teams.
Accenture
Reimagining human experiences that reignite growth and accelerate the path to value.
Capgemini
Partnering with companies to transform and manage their business by harnessing the power of technology and the Slack platform.
Deloitte Digital
Delivering accelerated business outcomes for global brands across industries to transform collaboration with Slack.
IBM
Bringing Slack and Salesforce together to create modern, intelligent workflows that deliver impact at scale
KPMG
Accelerating business transformation with deep industry experience and the KPMG client-first, digital transformation framework – ‘Connected. Powered. Trusted.’
PwC
Combining deep industry knowledge, workforce transformation and change management to evolve collaboration with Slack through human experience and technology.
Silverline
Creating solutions that drive real business results and streamlining the ‘work of doing work’ by leveraging the power of Slack and Salesforce.
Slalom
Focusing on strategy, technology and business transformation to redefine what's possible and create what's next with Slack.
Adesso
Utilising Slack and holistic change management frameworks to optimise business processes and communication programs across a wide range of industries.
Atrium
Advising, implementing and extending analytics and AI solutions by combining data science excellence with industry and Slack expertise.
Globant
Thriving as a Salesforce Summit Level Partner in 18 countries and transforming organisations to be ready for a digital and cognitive future with Slack.
NeuraFlash
Helping organisations automate, implement and customise solutions using Slack and Salesforce Customer 360, resulting in improved efficiencies and customer satisfaction.
Nextview
Blending deep industry knowledge with design-led Slack and Salesforce experience to digitally transform businesses and boost customer centricity.
Robots & Pencils
Building apps and integrations on the Slack Platform to drive digital innovation and effective collaboration across the enterprise.
Meet our security and compliance partners
Data loss prevention. Identity management. E-discovery. For every requirement, we offer integrations with leading security and compliance partners who are ready to help.
Defender for Cloud Apps
Cloud access security broker (CASB) providing multifunction visibility, control over data travel and analytics to identify and combat cyberthreats.
Global Relay
Providing compliant electronic communication archiving, messaging, supervision, information governance and e-discovery.
McAfee
Offering real-time protection for enterprise data and users across all cloud services.
Netskope
Industry-leading data loss prevention (DLP) with language-independent content inspection and support.
Okta
Cloud-based identity management platform, offering single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, lifecycle management (provisioning) and more.
Symantec
Integrated cloud security solution offering data loss prevention (DLP) and cloud access security broker (CASB) services.
Splunk
The world’s first Data-to-Everything™ platform, empowering IT, DevOps and security teams to transform their organisations with data from any source and on any timescale.
Zscaler
Enabling secure digital transformation by rethinking traditional network security and empowering enterprises to securely work from anywhere.
Aware
Offering an all-in-one governance, e-discovery, DLP and intelligence platform that removes risk, analyses organisation sentiment and delivers authentic insights.
Exterro
Automating the complex interconnections of e-discovery, privacy, legal, digital investigations, cybersecurity, compliance and information governance.
Hanzo Hold
The Hanzo Enterprise Platform was developed on the bedrock of legal defensibility and is considered the ‘gold standard’ for e-discovery and compliance collection, preservation and analysis.
Microsoft 365 compliance
Offering intelligent compliance and risk management solutions to help your organisation assess compliance risks, govern and protect sensitive data, and respond to regulatory requirements.
Microsoft Intune
Part of Microsoft Endpoint Manager, leading in cloud-based, unified endpoint management built to protect data and employee experiences for today’s hybrid world of work.
Onna
A central information access point that connects any data source to deliver a streamlined, simplified search and management experience.
Relativity
E-discovery software that offers the tools needed to manage litigation, investigations and government requests.
Smarsh
Leading data archiving provider that delivers specialised capture, archiving and discovery solutions across a range of communication channels.
Theta Lake
Theta Lake seamlessly integrates with Slack to automate everything from comprehensive capture to long-term compliant archiving, e-discovery, supervision and risk detection.
Veritas
Delivering data protection, archiving and insights to simplify data management and ensure complete protection of business-critical data.