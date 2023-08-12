See what Slack and Atlassian can do together
Give your productivity a boost with Atlassian and Slack integrations.
Work with your favourite tools
Connect Jira, Halp, Trello, Confluence, Bitbucket, Opsgenie and Statuspage to any Slack workspace, and welcome effortless workflows.Add apps to Slack in a flash
Slack with Jira integration
Stay ahead with automatic updates
Track issues and push projects forward with ease. Atlassian integrations pipe real-time notifications right into Slack so that everyone can get on the same page at the same time.
Turn those updates into actions
Do more with fewer clicks, without switching apps. Gather context in a channel, open a Jira ticket, give feedback in a Confluence comment and convert messages to tickets with Halp – all in Slack.