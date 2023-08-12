An image showing Slack and Atlassian as partners

See what Slack and Atlassian can do together

Give your productivity a boost with Atlassian and Slack integrations.

Slack being used with Atlassian products like Trello and others

Work with your favourite tools

Connect Jira, Halp, Trello, Confluence, Bitbucket, Opsgenie and Statuspage to any Slack workspace, and welcome effortless workflows.

Add apps to Slack in a flash
Slack being used with Atlassian products like Trello and others
Slack with Jira integration

Stay ahead with automatic updates

Track issues and push projects forward with ease. Atlassian integrations pipe real-time notifications right into Slack so that everyone can get on the same page at the same time.

Using Confluence in Slack

Turn those updates into actions

Do more with fewer clicks, without switching apps. Gather context in a channel, open a Jira ticket, give feedback in a Confluence comment and convert messages to tickets with Halp – all in Slack.

Using Confluence in Slack

Learn how to use Jira in Slack

See what Slack and Atlassian can do together. How to use Jira in SlackPlay video

Get more out of Slack and Atlassian

Mountain climbing a logo
Blog

How Atlassian and Slack drive value for technical teams

Atlassian and Slack collaboration
Webinar

Transform cross-functional collaboration

A ball balancing between two donuts
E-book

Seven steps to more effective teamwork with Atlassian and Slack

The power of Atlassian and Slack
Collection

The power of Atlassian and Slack

