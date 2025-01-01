Why upgrade? With paid Slack subscriptions, there are more features, more connections and even more collaboration.

Do more with a paid Slack subscription

of users depend on Slack to get work done 2 Weighted average. Based on 2,707 survey responses from weekly Slack users in the US, UK, Australia and Canada with a ± 2% margin of error at 95% CI (December 2021).

of users say Slack has improved communication 2 All values are reported in risk-adjusted, three-year present value. ‘The Total Economic Impact of Slack for Technical Teams’, Forrester, 2020.

million in productivity savings 1 All values are reported in risk-adjusted, three-year present value. ‘The Total Economic Impact of Slack for Technical Teams’, Forrester, 2020.

return on investment 1 All values are reported in risk-adjusted, three-year present value. ‘The Total Economic Impact of Slack for Technical Teams’, Forrester, 2020.

Reduce exposure to phishing and spam attacks that come with email.

Send messages and share files in real time so everyone stays on the same page, no matter where they work.

Easily collaborate with customers, clients and other business partners by bringing everyone together in channels.

Automate everyday tasks and processes with Workflow Builder to do more in less time. No coding needed.

Integrate all your tools. You can pull reports, start meetings, file tickets and more without leaving Slack.

Start a team huddle for quick conversations, or record a video clip to share updates across locations and time zones.

Create and manage projects in documents and lists

Enhanced security and data protections (SSO, DLP integrations and more)

Collaborate and manage projects with documents and lists (canvases and lists)

Integrations with other tools (Limited to three tools)

Audio and video conversations with screen sharing (Limited to 30 mins)

Yes! Learn more here .

We have more information about each subscription on our pricing page . You can also contact us and we’ll be happy to walk you through each subscription to work out the right one for you.

Upon upgrade to Pro, free teams will have access to the previous 12 months of workspace data, including files, messages and other content.

Not at all! Slack grows with your organisation, so you’ll never have to worry about limits on the number of people in your channels or team.

Unfortunately, no. Slack is built for teams, so it’s only effective if your whole team are on board. To upgrade Slack, you’ll need to upgrade your entire workspace at once.

1All values are reported in risk-adjusted, three-year present value. ‘The Total Economic Impact of Slack for Technical Teams’, Forrester, 2020.

2Weighted average. Based on 2,707 survey responses from weekly Slack users in the US, UK, Australia and Canada with a ± 2% margin of error at 95% CI (December 2021).