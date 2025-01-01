Do more with a paid Slack subscription
Why upgrade? With paid Slack subscriptions, there are more features, more connections and even more collaboration.
Investing in teamwork pays off
338%
return on investment1All values are reported in risk-adjusted, three-year present value. ‘The Total Economic Impact of Slack for Technical Teams’, Forrester, 2020.
$2.1
million in productivity savings1All values are reported in risk-adjusted, three-year present value. ‘The Total Economic Impact of Slack for Technical Teams’, Forrester, 2020.
85%
of users say Slack has improved communication2All values are reported in risk-adjusted, three-year present value. ‘The Total Economic Impact of Slack for Technical Teams’, Forrester, 2020.
69%
of users depend on Slack to get work done2Weighted average. Based on 2,707 survey responses from weekly Slack users in the US, UK, Australia and Canada with a ± 2% margin of error at 95% CI (December 2021).
Bring more flexibility to your productivity
- Start a team huddle for quick conversations, or record a video clip to share updates across locations and time zones.
- Integrate all your tools. You can pull reports, start meetings, file tickets and more without leaving Slack.
- Automate everyday tasks and processes with Workflow Builder to do more in less time. No coding needed.
Work faster with partners using Slack Connect
- Easily collaborate with customers, clients and other business partners by bringing everyone together in channels.
- Send messages and share files in real time so everyone stays on the same page, no matter where they work.
- Reduce exposure to phishing and spam attacks that come with email.
Get more of everything you love about Slack
Compare the benefits
Free
Messaging (90-day history)
Audio and video conversations with screen sharing (Limited to 30 mins)
Video clip recording (Clips)
Integrations with other tools (Limited to three tools)
Paid subscriptions
Messaging (Unlimited)
Audio and video conversations with screen sharing (Unlimited group huddles)
Video clip recording (Clips)
Integrations with other tools (Unlimited)
Work with outside organisations (Slack Connect)
Collaborate and manage projects with documents and lists (canvases and lists)
Automate repetitive, time-consuming tasks (Workflow Builder)
Enhanced security and data protections (SSO, DLP integrations and more)
Specific compliance support (HIPAA support, e-discovery and more)
|Compare the benefits
|Free
|Paid subscriptions
Unlimited messaging
90-day history
Unlimited
Audio and video conversations with screen sharing
1:1 huddles only
Group huddles
Integrations with other tools
Limited to ten apps
Unlimited
Work with outside organisations
1:1 messaging only
Group external messages
Create and manage projects in documents and lists
-
Canvases and lists
AI-powered work
-
AI conversation summaries, search, workflow generation, daily recaps
Automate repetitive, time-consuming tasks
-
Workflow Builder
Enhanced security
-
SAML-based SSO, SCIM
Compliance support
-
Global retention policies, data exports, HIPAA support and more
Take a look at how other customers use Slack
Frequently asked questions
Unfortunately, no. Slack is built for teams, so it’s only effective if your whole team are on board. To upgrade Slack, you’ll need to upgrade your entire workspace at once.
Not at all! Slack grows with your organisation, so you’ll never have to worry about limits on the number of people in your channels or team.
Upon upgrade to Pro, free teams will have access to the previous 12 months of workspace data, including files, messages and other content.
We have more information about each subscription on our pricing page. You can also contact us and we’ll be happy to walk you through each subscription to work out the right one for you.
Yes! Learn more here.
1All values are reported in risk-adjusted, three-year present value. ‘The Total Economic Impact of Slack for Technical Teams’, Forrester, 2020.
2Weighted average. Based on 2,707 survey responses from weekly Slack users in the US, UK, Australia and Canada with a ± 2% margin of error at 95% CI (December 2021).