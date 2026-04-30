Slack feature drop
Do more without skipping a beat.
All updates
Slackbot Skills
Slackbot Email and Calendar Actions
Slackbot Scheduled Tasks
New Activity Tab
Generate AI Response Step in Workflow Builder
Slack Developer Kit for Agents
Slackbot Slack Actions
Slackbot In-Slack Awareness
Slack CRM
Salesforce Activity Timeline in Slack
Custom Salesforce Channel Names
Record View Enhancement
Change CRM Record Owner
AgentExchange
Gmail and Outlook Email Connectors in Enterprise Search
Scheduled Send for Forwarded Messages
Edit Attachments After Sending
Frequently asked questions
Slack regularly releases new features and improvements to help teams work faster and stay connected. This page shows the latest Slack updates, including productivity tools, AI features, integrations and collaboration enhancements.
Slack typically ships new features and improvements every few weeks. Updates range from small enhancements to major product launches.
You can find the most recent Slack updates on this page under ‘All updates’. Older updates are available further down in the release timeline.
Most Slack updates are rolled out automatically to all customers. Some features may appear gradually depending on your subscription, region or admin settings.
Slack releases updates across messaging, automation, AI features, security, integrations and workflow tools. Each update is designed to improve productivity and team communication.
Each release includes a summary and a link to learn more about that feature. You can click into any update to explore how it works and how to use it.
Yes. Slack releases features across different subscriptions. Some advanced capabilities may only be available on paid subscriptions, while many updates improve the experience for all users.
Slack updates highlight what’s new at a high level. Release notes are typically more technical and detailed, while this page focuses on what’s new and why it matters.
In most cases, yes. Once a feature is released to your workspace, you can start using it immediately. Some features may require admin permission.
You can bookmark this page to check the latest updates, or follow Slack announcements through email and in-product notifications.