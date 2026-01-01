Templates

The fastest way to get work from step one to step done.

Get a head start on every project, programme and process with templates in Slack.

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Easy and efficient

A simpler way to start work.

Sometimes the hardest part of work is just getting started. With templates, your channels, canvases, lists and workflows come pre-made and ready to go, so you and your team can get started straight away.

Quick and convenient

There’s a template for that.

Templates were created for the most common use cases, across every line of business. So whether you’re managing a project or triaging help requests, you can kick work off without starting from scratch.

Customise and repeat

Your templates, your way.

Templates are fully customisable, so you can make them work better for the work that you do. Then, save them to your company’s template library, so you and your teammates can use them again and again.

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'The new template solution is a game-changer because it brings together Slack’s most powerful features, from channels to workflows, so our teams can get started on work so much faster.'

Christine McHone

Tech Industry Leader, Slalom

All kinds of templates for all kinds of teams.

No matter what you do, templates can help you do it faster.

Templates to help sales teams
Templates to help marketing teams
Templates to help coordinate projects
Templates to help IT teams

Sales

Outline and organise account teams to close deals quickly.

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Templates to help sales teams

Marketing

Run a successful campaign, from kickoff to execution.

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Templates to help marketing teams

Project management

Create, track and manage projects with ease.

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Templates to help coordinate projects

IT

Make request management more efficient, at scale.

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Templates to help IT teams

The most innovative companies run their business in Slack

  • Capital One
  • IBM
  • Spotify Advertising
  • Box
  • OpenAI
  • Rivian

Templates are just the beginning.

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Frequently asked questions

Slack offers individual templates for canvases, lists and workflows. We’ve bundled these templates together based on common projects and business needs, so you can get work started faster.

Templates are available on all paid Slack subscriptions.

In the templates library, you can find pre-built templates for everything from marketing campaigns to employee onboarding, and we’re constantly adding more.

You can! Customers on the Enterprise subscription can customise a templated solution and publish it to their internal template library, so it’s easy to find and easy to use from one project to the next.

Not currently, but AI will power template creation in the future. That said, teams can still leverage AI in any new channel that they create using a template, just like they would in any other channel.

Choose a better way to work

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