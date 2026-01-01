Part 1

Why email is a liability

Every company already runs on a productivity system, even if they don’t realise it. For many, that system hasn’t changed in decades. The same trio of apps that defined the early internet era still rules the modern workday: email, chat and video meetings.



In an AI-first era, this model collapses under its own weight. Tools that were once the centre of digital work have become its biggest bottleneck, trapping information in inboxes, fragmenting context across tools, and forcing AI to work with partial data and incomplete understanding.



The problem isn’t your people. It’s the system: one designed for a world before AI, automation and the scale of modern business.

The fragmented tech stack that we’ve tolerated as the cost of doing business is now opportunity cost in the AI era.

Workers receive an average of 117 emails daily, with heavy users spending nearly nine hours per week managing their inboxes, according to Microsoft.1 Meanwhile, digital interruptions bombard employees every two minutes, totalling 275 interruptions daily. Video meetings are also surging, with after-hours calls rising 16% year on year, stretching the workday and fragmenting attention even further.



Point solutions such as project management trackers and note-taking apps have emerged to patch the gaps, but they drive efficiency in pockets, not at scale. Each one solves a fragment of the problem while creating more silos for people and AI to bridge.