Microsoft Unbundled Teams: It's Your Chance to Reimagine Work

Earlier this month, Microsoft unbundled Teams from Microsoft 365 and Office 365 business suites globally. Teams will no longer come automatically packaged with Microsoft 365. Now, customers must purchase it separately or choose Microsoft 365 without Teams.

This isn't just a pricing change. It's a chance for IT and business leaders to rethink how they work and design a productivity stack that fits your organisation, instead of settling for prepackaged software.

Why this matters

The AI era demands a new way to work. The ‘unholy trinity’ of email, chat, and video meetings fragments context, buries knowledge, and slows critical decisions.

With the unbundling of Teams, enterprises have a rare opportunity to rebuild their foundation for growth. Slack delivers that foundation with an open, intelligent work operating system that connects people, data, apps, and AI in one seamless flow, unlocking faster execution, sharper decisions, and measurable business impact.

A critical moment for AI-ready productivity

We're entering a new era of work, powered by AI and intelligent agents that automate workflows and surface insights from your data. But that future demands open, connected ecosystems that seamlessly exchange data across applications. Closed ecosystems trap knowledge in silos, slowing decisions and limiting the value of your technology investments. Slack connects them.

Your Microsoft investment, amplified

You don't have to choose between Slack and Microsoft. In fact, 76% of Slack customers also use Microsoft tools.

Slack was built as an open, AI-ready foundation to connect your people, data, apps, and AI in one extensible, interoperable layer. It enhances Microsoft 365 by empowering your teams to work smarter in the tools they rely on: Teams, Outlook, and thousands more. Here's how:

Files and storage

Slack integrates with SharePoint and OneDrive so teams can search, share, and preview documents directly in Slack. Automatic notifications keep everyone aligned, eliminating tab toggling and app-switching, saving time and keeping people in the flow of work.

Calendar, email, and meetings

Slack's Outlook integration brings calendar and communications together. Get reminders, update Slack status automatically, and join Teams meetings directly from Slack.

Security and IT continuity

Slack integrates with Azure Active Directory for single sign-on, user provisioning, and compliance policies, leaving your Microsoft 365 security foundation intact whilst your teams gain flexibility and transparency.

It's your moment to modernise

The EU settlement is an opportunity to evolve your productivity foundation and extract more value from your business.

The EU settlement is an opportunity to evolve your productivity foundation and extract more value from your business.

