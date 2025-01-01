Coordinate your security in Slack
Slack is the central place where your team can collaborate securely, safeguard data and resolve incidents quickly.
Protect your data while staying connected
- Protect sensitive information and maintain compliance across your enterprise with native DLP
- Control access with customised settings, policies and Slack Encryption Key Management
- Work securely with people outside your company with Slack Connect, ensuring compliance even when collaborating externally
Security at Slack white paper
Slack security features and certifications
Explore enterprise-grade security at Slack
An introduction to Slack Enterprise Key Management
Monitor data across your systems
- Bring alerts, data feeds and communication together in channels for increased situational awareness
- Prioritise responses to threats and reduce alert fatigue with automated alerts and SIEM, SOAR and CASB integrations
- Tie your security tools together in Slack to cut down on context switching and take action instantly
Manage incident response in one place
- Connect the right people at the right time and react to threats with integrations from PagerDuty, Zoom and more
- Get real-time information and context quickly to coordinate action across teams and minimise impact
- Easily provide a historical record of incident responses for external audits or process improvement
Over 2,600 integrations and counting
Slack connects with all your favourite tools, such as Splunk, Okta, PagerDuty and more.
Frequently asked questions
We’re glad that you asked! Slack is a new way for your entire company to communicate. It replaces email with something faster, better organised and more secure. Instead of one-off email chains, all your communication is organised into channels that are easy to create, join and search. When there’s a channel for everything that’s happening at your company, everyone knows exactly where to go to get work done. For more reading on the topic, we recommend taking a look at the Slack Resources Library.
The key to Slack success is channels. By creating a channel for all your projects, your teams, your offices, your departments – everything you’re doing at work – you create a space for every conversation to happen in. And because channels are easy to join and create, Slack can adapt to meet changing needs. If someone new joins a project, you can simply add them to the channel. Then they can scroll up to read through old conversations. When it’s time to start something new, create a new channel and invite the right people.To learn more, read about how to collaborate effectively in channels.
Yes. You can securely discuss confidential information in Slack. Slack offers multiple ways to ensure that your information, conversations and files stay safe. Slack delivers enterprise-grade security at every layer, adhering to multiple compliance certifications, including SOC 2, SOC 3, ISO/IEC 27001 and more. Slack is GDPR-compliant and can be configured for HIPAA and FINRA compliance. It is FedRAMP Moderate authorised.In addition, Slack offers security features, such as Enterprise Key Management, that give admins control over the fine detail of data encryption. You can also integrate your own security tools with Slack to receive an instant notification if a threat is detected. Learn more about Slack’s comprehensive security programme here.
Yes! Unlike email, Slack is not susceptible to spam or phishing, which causes 90% of data breaches. Your Slack handle cannot be sold to advertisers or put on a mailing list. You will only ever receive Slack messages from other people inside your organisation, or from trusted partners using Slack Connect. You may get notifications from apps that are integrated with your workspace, such as Asana, Google Docs or Jira.Slack offers enterprise-grade data protection and privacy. Granular controls allow admins to customise security for each user, so that no one sees things that they shouldn’t. Learn more about how Slack can securely replace email inside your company.
Slack Connect is a more secure and productive way for organisations to communicate together. It lets you move all the conversations with your external partners, clients, vendors and others into Slack, replacing email and fostering collaboration. Slack’s enterprise-grade security features and compliance standards, like Enterprise Key Management, extend to Slack Connect. Learn more about Slack Connect here.
Yes! Slack has an easily configurable native data loss prevention solution that is available to Slack Enterprise+ customers. With Slack DLP, admins can define policies that help to prevent people from sharing sensitive information in messages and channels, including Slack Connect channels. Create and apply centralised rules, determine what happens when a violation occurs, and easily review and take action on violations. Slack is also compatible with third-party DLP solutions.