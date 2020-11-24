Relativity Collect

1. Requests will be received via privacy.inquiries@relativity.com. 2. We will verify request is valid. 3. Verify requester’s identity. 4. Use Master data catalog to identify data location. 5. Create Jira ticket for every data owner to accommodate the request. 6. Verify completion and notify requestor.
HIPAA compliant
yes
While this app may offer HIPAA compliance, Slack does not have a business associate agreement with any third-party application providers, including those in the Slack Marketplace, so you are responsible for validating the provider's compliance and executing an appropriate agreement before enabling.
Security
Supports Single Sign On (SSO) with the following providers
Okta
Supports Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML)