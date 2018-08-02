Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy Intruder will retain your personal information for as long as your account is active or as long as it is needed in order to provide the services to you. Intruder may also retain and use your personal information if its use necessary in complying with Intruder's legal obligations or in enforcing agreements.

Data archiving and removal policy Intruder will retain your personal information for as long as your account is active or as long as it is needed in order to provide the services to you. If you wish to close your account with Intruder and have us remove your personal information from our systems, please click the ‘Close Account' button in the 'My Account' section of Intruder's portal.

Data storage policy Storage encryption Intruder uses full-disk encryption on all company devices as standard, as well as cloud volumes storing customer information. This enables us to protect data on equipment that is lost or stolen. Data separation The Intruder portal uses industry standard libraries and software engineering techniques to ensure logical data separation between clients’ datasets within the SaaS environment. Data centre security Intruder exclusively uses datacentres with numerous security certifications, including ISO27001, PCI DSS and more. Backups Intruder performs regular full backups of our customer and company information and stores it securely in a separate cloud zone. Backup restore procedures are tested bi-annually to ensure that any disasters can be recovered from.

Data center location(s) United Kingdom

Data hosting details Cloud hosted

Data hosting company Google Cloud

App/service has sub-processors yes