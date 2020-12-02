Data retention policy
We are committed to the highest ethical standards of data stewardship, privacy, and the trustworthy development of technology. It’s built into every facet of our organization. It’s how we work, day in and day out.
You are in control of the lifecycle of their data and data can be deleted at any time. When data is deleted, it is immediately inaccessible and the logical artifacts are deleted from the system within 24 hours. Customer backups are kept for up to a year, but deleted data are inaccessible even in the event of a restore.
Data archiving and removal policy
You are in control of the lifecycle of their data and data can be deleted at any time. You can request deletion of your account at any time, and all data contained in the deleted account is inaccessible. Onna will honor all requests to purge data from customer accounts after verification that an authorized account holder has made the request.
Data storage policy
Onna will store data in accordance to the terms of the MSA and DPA. All data is encrypted in transit and at rest.
App/service has sub-processors
no
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
no