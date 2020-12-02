Onna is a Data Management Platform that enables you to make your enterprise knowledge accessible, useful, and private. Onna centralizes information from Slack and all of your other apps in one place, saving time and boosting productivity. Our state-of-the-art machine learning and natural language processing enriches data to help you find the knowledge you need for robust information governance. Once connected to Onna, your knowledge is preserved, protected, and discoverable for as long (or as little) as you’d like, empowering you to use it in new and intuitive ways.

Onna can help you address a variety of knowledge management and search needs in Slack and other cloud-based apps, including:

● Knowledge management: With all your knowledge in one place, Onna helps you find, organize, share and collaborate. AI and machine learning automatically classify and categorize information making it easier to organize and remove unwanted data.

Other platform features:

● Unlimited free view-only users

● Connection to available data sources

● Detailed audit logs

● SAML/SSO/Okta/LDAP

● Two-factor authentication

● Granular user permission settings

● Basic search

● Advanced search

● eDiscovery exports

● Retention policies

● On-premise, private or public cloud deployment in-country