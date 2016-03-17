Data retention policy
TLV, LLC will retain the user data according to the time they set when they "shred" the message. If they choose to shred the message after a certain number of views, the data will be retained for a maximum of 60 days.
Data archiving and removal policy
Data will be completely removed from our servers after it has expired.
Data storage policy
Data is stored in our database, encrypted using AES 256 encryption.
Data hosting details
cloud
Data hosting company
stormondemand.com
App/service has sub-processors
no