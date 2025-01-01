Move work forwards faster with templates

Take the guesswork out of work with pre-configured templates for any project, programme or problem.

Featured templates

Curated templates for all your team’s needs.

01/10

Project Management template

Run successful projects from inception to release.
02/10

Feedback Template

Collect, prioritise, remain aligned, and respond faster with Slack's feedback template.
03/10

Onboarding Checklist template

Gather all important info and first week to-dos in one easy-to-access place with our onboarding checklist template.
04/10

Marketing Campaign template

Drive campaign success with our marketing template. Achieve goals, stay aligned, and deliver results seamlessly.
05/10

Issue Log Template

Achieve a streamlined approach to tracking bugs and issues with Slack's issue log template.
06/10

External partner starter kit

Talk about, track and deliver assets in one place with any type of external partners that you may have: agencies, clients and more.
07/10

Sales tracker template

Organise deals, track pipeline stages and measure performance with accuracy
08/10

Team Check-in template

Provide the transparency and structure your team needs to do their best work.
09/10

Help requests process

Make request management more efficient with a uniform request form, tracker and automated status updates.
10/10

One-to-One Meeting Template

Set goals, track growth, and share resources to streamline employee development.

Frequently asked questions

Templates bring together the best of Slack with pre-built channels, canvases, lists and workflows ready to go for a specific use case. With templates, you and your team can accelerate time to value, scale processes and boost productivity.

Templates are available on all Slack paid subscriptions, it is not an add-on. For pricing information, take a look at our pricing page.

Slack templates help you and your team to boost productivity across every line of business with flexible and scalable solutions powered by automation to quickly go from ‘blank slate’ to getting work done.

Yes, you can create custom templates to fit your own needs. Admins on the Grid subscription have the ability to create and publish custom templates across their organisation for internal use.