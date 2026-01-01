Templates for Productivity

Slack templates
Stay on top of your team's tasks with our free project tracker template. Simplify planning, track progress, and manage due dates with ease.
Project Tracker template
Optimise your team's performance with our OKR template. Set clear objectives and track key results to drive growth and success for your organisation.
Objective and Key Results (OKR) template
Run successful projects from inception to release.
Project Management template
Turn your weekly sync into a quick, productive check-in with a ready-to-use agenda template.
Weekly meeting agenda template
Set meeting topics, jot notes, and capture action items with our customisable meeting agenda template for efficient team collaboration.
Meeting Agenda Template
Talk about, track and deliver assets in one place with any type of external partners that you may have: agencies, clients and more.
External partner starter kit
Coordinate tasks, track progress and keep teams aligned in real time.
Event planning template
Plan events, manage timelines, and track tasks effortlessly with Slack's event planning template.
Event Planning Template
Drive campaign success with our marketing template. Achieve goals, stay aligned, and deliver results seamlessly.
Marketing Campaign template
Plan, collaborate and execute with ease
Marketing campaign plan template
Stay compliant and preserve the facts of any workplace incident.
Incident report template
Simplify task management and organise your workday.
To-do list template

