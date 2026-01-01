Slack templates
Productivity templates

Templates for Productivity

Templates to get any project, meeting or process up and running fast. Because the best way to get ahead is with a head start.

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Stay on top of your team’s tasks with our free project tracker template. Simplify planning, track progress, and manage due dates with ease.
Project Tracker Template
Optimize your team’s performance with our OKR template. Set clear objectives and track key results to drive growth and success for your organization.
Objective and Key Results (OKR) Template
Run successful projects from inception to release.
Project Management Template
Turn your weekly sync into a quick, productive check-in with a ready-to-use agenda template.
Weekly Meeting Agenda Template
Set meeting topics, jot notes, and capture action items with our customizable meeting agenda template for efficient team collaboration.
Meeting Agenda Template
Talk, track, and deliver assets in one place with any type of external partners you may have: agencies, clients, and more.
External partner starter kit
Coordinate tasks, track progress, and keep teams aligned in real time.
Event Planning Template
Plan events, manage timelines, and track tasks effortlessly with Slack’s event planning template.
Event Planning Template
Drive campaign success with our marketing template. Achieve goals, stay aligned, and deliver results seamlessly.
Marketing Campaign Template
Plan, collaborate, and execute with ease
Marketing Campaign Plan Template
Centralize resources, speed up onboarding, and help your team collaborate and close deals faster.
Sales Enablement Template
Organize your training and tools in one place.
Sales Resources Hub

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Project management
Planning
Communication
Marketing