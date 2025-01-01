Slack keeps your data safe with strong security built in. Everything you send‌ – such as messages and files‌ – ‌is encrypted, so only the right people can see it. Your company can even control its own encryption keys for extra protection.

When you use AI or connect other apps to Slack, your data stays private and secure. Slack never shares your data with AI models for training. AI only works with the messages that you already have access to, and it all runs safely within Slack’s systems.

So whether you’re using Slack’s AI features or building your own tools, you can always securely access your data.