Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy Anysphere retains Customer Data only for as long as an account is active or otherwise necessary to perform our contractual obligations, comply with legal duties, resolve disputes, preserve legal rights, or enforce agreements. Retention periods are determined by the type of data and the purpose for which it was collected, and outdated or unused data is destroyed at the earliest reasonable opportunity.

Data archiving and removal policy When a customer terminates its account or requests deletion, Anysphere removes or anonymizes Customer Data in accordance with the retention schedule above, except where we have a legal obligation or compelling legitimate interest to retain it (e.g., for fraud prevention or to meet regulatory requirements).

Data storage policy All production data is encrypted in transit and at rest and stored exclusively in Amazon Web Services (AWS) data centers, managed under our least-privilege access controls and industry-standard security measures.

Data center location(s) United States

Data hosting details Cloud-hosted (multi-tenant SaaS running entirely on AWS infrastructure; no on-prem components).

Data hosting company AWS

App/service has sub-processors yes

Guidelines for sub-processors https://trust.cursor.com/subprocessors

App/service uses large language models (LLM) yes

LLM model(s) used OpenAI, Anthropic, XAI, Gemini, Cursor

LLM retention settings ZDR

LLM data tenancy policy If Privacy Mode is on, no data is retained or used for training by Cursor or third parties. If Privacy Mode is off, Cursor may store limited usage and code data to improve product features but never for third-party training.