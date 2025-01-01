Trust Centre
Trust Slack with your security and privacy.
Slack delivers enterprise-grade security and compliance while giving you control over your data.
At Slack, we’re committed to the security and privacy of your data.
Our Trust Centre connects you to our privacy, security and compliance programmes, so you have all of the information that you need to manage your data.
AI PrinciplesUnderstand how data privacy and security are fundamental to our AI and ML approach.PrivacyOur policies, tools and procedures are built to protect your data and help you to meet your privacy obligations.SecurityEnterprise-grade security is built into every aspect of how users collaborate and get work done in Slack.ComplianceOur robust programme complies with regulations like GDPR and CCPA and can help you navigate your compliance.Data managementWe are committed to providing transparency into the policies and tools that affect how you manage your data.Data requestsOur Data request policy and Transparency report provides insight into third-party and law enforcement requests for data.Submit requestGet help with your privacy and security questions.