Privacy at Slack

When it comes to transferring data, we offer standard contractual clauses through our Data processing addendum (DPA). Our Data processing addendum supplements the Customer terms of service or any MSA, and is available to all of our customers on free or paid subscriptions.



While we do not rely on the EU–US Privacy Shield and the Swiss–US Privacy Shield for the transfer of personal data, we do self-certify to both programmes. In addition, our privacy practices comply with the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (‘APEC’) Cross-Border Privacy Rules (‘CBPR’) system and the Privacy Recognition for Processors (‘PRP’) system. More information about the APEC framework can be found here.



You can read more in our blog post: A note to our customers on international data transfers.