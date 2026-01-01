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Step 1: Contact the Primary Owner

Only a Primary Owner can transfer ownership. Try reaching out to the Primary Owner first to request that they transfer their role directly to someone else. If you're not sure who the Primary Owner is, visit the About This Workspace page to confirm.

If the Primary Owner is no longer available (for example, if they’ve left your organization or can’t be reached), Slack may be able to help transfer the Primary Owner role. Review the steps below to see if your workspace qualifies and what information you’ll need to include when you contact us.

Note: Slack may be able to help transfer the Primary Owner role for workspaces owned by a company, institution, or other legal entity, but we can’t guarantee that every situation will qualify.

Step 2: Check if your workspace qualifies

Slack can only consider requests to transfer the Primary Owner role if both the following criteria are met:

The workspace was created on behalf of a legal entity, such as a company, organization, or educational institution

The request is submitted or authorized by a senior staff member who can represent that entity, such as a director-level employee or someone in an equivalent leadership position.

If these requirements aren’t met, Slack may not be able to transfer the Primary Owner role.

If the workspace was created by the Primary Owner on their own behalf (for example, to support a personal project, club, or community group) and not on behalf of a company or other legal entity, Slack cannot assist with a request to transfer the Primary Owner role.

Step 3: Gather what you’ll need

Before contacting Slack for assistance, make sure you have the following information ready.

The workspace URL (for example, yourworkspace.slack.com)

(for example, yourworkspace.slack.com) Primary Owner details : Who currently holds the role, their email address, and how that account is connected to your organization.

: Who currently holds the role, their email address, and how that account is connected to your organization. The proposed new Primary Owner: Include the name and email address of the person you’d like to transfer the Primary Owner role to. Make sure they’re already a member of your workspace, and their account uses an email address on your company’s domain — we can’t transfer ownership to personal email addresses.

Step 4: Submit your request

After you’ve tried internal options and confirmed your workspace qualifies, reach out to Slack Support. We’ll review the details, and follow up with next steps if we need more information from you.

Please keep in mind that transfers of the Primary Owner role go through a careful review process, may take time, and aren’t guaranteed to be approved.