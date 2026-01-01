Ready to leave a workspace for good? You can deactivate your account at any time.

What to expect

Messages and files you've sent won’t be deleted. If your workspace settings allow it, you can delete messages and files before deactivating your account.

Workspace Primary Owners can't deactivate their accounts. They must first transfer primary ownership to someone else.

Apps you've installed may be disabled. A Workspace Owner will be able to manage and re-enable them.

If you're a member of more than one workspace, you'll need to deactivate each account separately.

Note: In an Enterprise organization, you won’t see the option to deactivate your account if membership is required for a workspace or if you’re a guest. We recommend finding an owner or admin to ask for help.



Deactivate your account

From your desktop, navigate to your Account settings by following this link: https://my.slack.com/account Scroll down to Deactivate account, then click Deactivate your account. Enter your password and select Confirm Password. Click Yes, deactivate my account.

Your account will be deactivated immediately. If you'd like to return to this workspace in the future, a Workspace Owner or Admin will need to reactivate your account.



Delete your profile information

To delete your profile information, contact the Workspace Primary Owner after deactivating your account. Workspace Primary Owners can delete your profile information after the account is deactivated. Primary Owners can also contact us to request deletion assistance.