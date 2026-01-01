Your profile & preferences
Adjust your profile and preferences to make Slack work just for you.
Next Previous Actions,activity,access logs,accessibility,add,add an app,Add members,Add to Slack,administrators,all passwords,analytics,android,announcement,announcements,App Directory,app icon,Apple Watch,approving apps,archive,Asana,Atlassian,Automation apps,badge,billing details,billing,Bitbucket,bot user,box,browse,calls,Calls:,cancel,changes,channels,channel instantly,channel management,channel notification,channel suggestions,claim domains,close,company culture,compliance exports,compose,computers,conversations,convert,connect,connected accounts,connection,connecting,copy messages,create,customization,customize,custom SAML,custom,customer support teams,data exports,data security,deactivate,default channels,delete,deletion,deploy slack,desktop,direct messages,directory,disable,discover and join,Discovery APIs,display name,DMs,Do Not Disturb,domain,domains,downgrade,dropbox,duplicate accounts,edit,editing,education,email address,email,emoji,emoticons,Enterprise Grid,Enterprise Mobility Management,executives,export,failed payments,Fair Billing,faqs,finding,format,formatting,framework for apps,free trials,general,getting started,giphy,github integration,github organization,github,glossary,google apps,google calendar,google drive,guests,highlights,hipchat,human resources,IFTTT,import,Incoming WebHooks,integrations,ios,invite,IT teams,JIRA,join,Keep up,keyboard layout,keyboard shortcuts,Keychain Access,keyword notifications,language,languages,leave,link previews,loading,limits,links,linux,mac,manage a workspace,manage apps,manage members,marketing,mention,merge,message actions,messages are displayed,message display,microsoft products,mobile,mobile push,move channels,moving workspaces,multiple,mute,name,names,noise,nonprofits,notify,OneDrive,onboard,owners,password,payment,payments,permissions,phones,pin,plan,plans,plus plan,polls,primary ownership,privacy policies,prioritize tasks,private,private channel,private notes and files,project management,public channel,purpose,Quick Switcher,quote,reactivate,read,recruitment,referrer information,reminder,remove,rename,retention,Request a new workspace,role,roles,RSS,sales,Salesforce,SAML,SCIM,SCIM provisioning,screen reader,search,send,session duration,share messages,share,shared channel,shared channels,sidebar,sign in,sign out,signup mode,single sign-on,Slack Day,Slack for Teams,Slack notifications,Save notes and files,Service Level Agreements,ServiceNow,sign up,slack status,slackbot,slash commands,snippet,snooze,software developers,star,statistics,Stride,sync,tablets,tax,threads,time zone,tips,to-do lists,topic,triage channels,Terms of Service,Trello,troubleshoot,trouble receiving,tour,twitter,two-factor authentication,unread messages,updates,upgrade,upload,username,user groups,URL,vacation,Vendor and remittance,video,voice call,voice,what is,what's important,whitelisting,windows phone,windows,working in,workspace apps,workspace creation requests,workspace discovery,workspace's settings,wunderlist,your actions,Zapier,zoom,features,#general,File storage,posts,dark mode,theme,Workflow Builder,Voice,video,screen sharing,workflows,Outlook Calendar,Invited members,Transfer ownership,Whitelist,Enterprise Key Management,Transport Layer Security,Strong customer authentication,CSV,text file,work hours, Search for “[term]” See [n]+ more results → Deactivate your Slack account
Ready to leave a workspace for good? You can deactivate your account at any time.
What to expect
Messages and files you've sent won’t be deleted. If your workspace settings allow it, you can delete
messages and files before deactivating your account. Workspace Primary Owners can't deactivate their accounts. They must first
transfer primary ownership to someone else.
Apps you've installed may be disabled. A Workspace Owner will be able to manage and re-enable them. If you're a member of more than one workspace, you'll need to deactivate each account separately.
Note: In an Enterprise organization, you won’t see the option to deactivate your account if membership is required for a workspace or if you’re a guest. We recommend finding an owner or admin to ask for help.
Deactivate your account
From your desktop, navigate to your
Account settings by following this link: https://my.slack.com/account
Scroll down to
Deactivate account, then click Deactivate your account. Enter your password and select
Confirm Password. Click
Yes, deactivate my account.
Your account will be deactivated immediately. If you'd like to return to this workspace in the future, a Workspace Owner or Admin will need to reactivate your account.
Delete your profile information
To delete your profile information , contact the Workspace Primary Owner after deactivating your account. Workspace Primary Owners can delete your profile information after the account is deactivated. Primary Owners can also contact us to request deletion assistance. Awesome!
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For questions or support, go to the
Slack Help Center.
For questions or support, go to the
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