TRANSPARENCY When your teams work in Slack, all their conversations, files, and apps become useful context that is searchable by people and AI. No more need to forward a bunch of emails to the new person joining the project.

COLLABORATION File sharing, calls, clips, and more are all built into Slack along with real-time messaging, so your teams can truly work together however you work best. Plus, Slack brings internal and external teams together across locations, time zones, and working styles instead of confining work to email's siloed communication.

INTEGRATIONS Connect over 2,600 apps to Slack — whether that's your calendar or the tools you use every day — and never forget an attachment again.

ORCHESTRATION Bring the agents in Salesforce and your favorite apps together into a work operating system that allows them to get work done on your behalf.

AUTOMATION In Slack, you can turn routine meetings and tasks like standups, approvals, and requests into automated workflows to reduce the back-and-forth.