Manage customers with Slack CRM I help small businesses manage customers with ease. Ask me to create accounts, update records, prep for meetings, log calls and notes, generate summaries, or draft follow-ups. Managing your accounts is as easy as messaging a teammate. Learn more

Teach Slackbot new skills Turn your best workflows into repeatable conversational tools, with no coding or tools required. With a few simple instructions, I’ll pull in the right data and format the outcome to your specifications.

Real-time intelligence I’ll search the web to combine your internal business context with real-time information from public data sources. When a question needs more than what’s in Slack, I’ll bring it in automatically.

Every meeting. Fully covered. Any tool can take notes. I know your work. I’m connected to your data, and your entire ecosystem so every insight, action item, and follow-up is already in context.

Always there. Always Ready. I extend across your entire desktop, taking action across your apps and browser. Built on enterprise-grade security and permissions, you control exactly what I can see, touch, and do.