Slackbot powers the new speed of work.
Slack is where work happens. Slackbot is how it gets done faster. Your team's new competitive advantage is already here.
Trusted by the most innovative companies
What is Slackbot
Hi, I’m Slackbot. 👋
Most AI agents only know what you tell them. I know how your business actually works. I'm Slackbot, your AI agent built into Slack — with full context of your conversations, files, decisions, and connected data. That means I don't just answer questions, I take action. I work across every app and specialized AI agent already connected to Slack, so you never have to know which tool does what. Just tell me what needs to happen, and I'll find the right path and get it done.
Ask me anything!
I’ll handle the next steps.
Find answers with Slackbot. Ask in your own words and Slackbot will find what you need across messages, channels, files, and connected apps.
Prepare for meetings with Slackbot. Summarize channel activity with context-rich content pulled from your messages, calendar, files, and more.
Find and schedule meeting times with Slackbot. Get automatic suggestions based on openings in everyone’s Google or Outlook calendars.
Analyze documents with Slackbot. Summarize PDFs, analyze spreadsheets, interpret charts, and extract action items from slides.
Draft content with Slackbot. Create professional documents and briefs (in your tone of voice) in seconds, all with a simple prompt.
Just describe the outcome.
I’ll handle the rest.
Think of me as the control tower for every app and agent in your organization. Ask about pipeline risk, a product launch, or an IT issue and I'll find the right specialist, route the work, and bring everything back into the same thread. No tool-switching. No re-explaining context. No hunting down which agent handles what.
Learn more about agents in Slack
I’m your personalized AI,
right where you work.
Manage customers with Slack CRM
I help small businesses manage customers with ease. Ask me to create accounts, update records, prep for meetings, log calls and notes, generate summaries, or draft follow-ups. Managing your accounts is as easy as messaging a teammate.Learn more
Teach Slackbot new skills
Turn your best workflows into repeatable conversational tools, with no coding or tools required. With a few simple instructions, I’ll pull in the right data and format the outcome to your specifications.
Real-time intelligence
I’ll search the web to combine your internal business context with real-time information from public data sources. When a question needs more than what’s in Slack, I’ll bring it in automatically.
Every meeting. Fully covered.
Any tool can take notes. I know your work. I’m connected to your data, and your entire ecosystem so every insight, action item, and follow-up is already in context.
Always there. Always Ready.
I extend across your entire desktop, taking action across your apps and browser. Built on enterprise-grade security and permissions, you control exactly what I can see, touch, and do.
Think it, say it, knock it out.
I’m ready to help even when you’re on the move, running between meetings, or in the car with your phone in hand. Just talk to me to keep work moving. Record a thought, send a message, or trigger an action using just your voice — no typing, no stopping, and no friction.
I know your work and keep it secure.
I understand your role and the structure of your workspace, surfacing only information you’re permitted to access. Your interactions remain private to you and aren’t visible to anyone else. Your data is never used to train large language models, and requests are handled in accordance with Slack’s security practices and compliance standards.
Slackbot helps MrBeast create viral videos.
The world’s most innovative companies use Slackbot.
"Our teams use Slackbot for everything from quick analytics to creating canvases. Using the summary feature alone likely saves 15 to 20 minutes per use, preventing dropped balls."
"At Beast Industries, we turn improbable ideas into reality, and that means we have to create at light speed, at scale, on brand. Slackbot allows our teams to save time on operational tasks so they can focus on creating amazing experiences for MrBeast fans worldwide. Whether we’re coordinating a 1,000-person production or building schools in Ghana, Slackbot quickly turns scattered data into a clear plan of action, allowing us to hit our deadlines and stay on budget without having to slow down."
"Instead of switching between multiple applications and windows and losing my train of thought, I can ask Slackbot questions, have it conduct research and create content without ever leaving Slack/the place I am working all day. It's transformed how efficiently I move through my day—no context switching, no friction."
"Because so much of our work happens in Slack, Slackbot already understands our world. I don’t have to write a long brief to get it up to speed on what we’ve been working on or how the team operates; it just gets the context from day one."
"Our teams use Slackbot for everything from quick analytics to creating canvases. Using the summary feature alone likely saves 15 to 20 minutes per use, preventing dropped balls."
"At Beast Industries, we turn improbable ideas into reality, and that means we have to create at light speed, at scale, on brand. Slackbot allows our teams to save time on operational tasks so they can focus on creating amazing experiences for MrBeast fans worldwide. Whether we’re coordinating a 1,000-person production or building schools in Ghana, Slackbot quickly turns scattered data into a clear plan of action, allowing us to hit our deadlines and stay on budget without having to slow down."
"Instead of switching between multiple applications and windows and losing my train of thought, I can ask Slackbot questions, have it conduct research and create content without ever leaving Slack/the place I am working all day. It's transformed how efficiently I move through my day—no context switching, no friction."
"Because so much of our work happens in Slack, Slackbot already understands our world. I don’t have to write a long brief to get it up to speed on what we’ve been working on or how the team operates; it just gets the context from day one."
Get to know Slackbot.
Slackbot Just Changed Everything
Meet the new Slack. Where AI works.
Slackbot and your Agent-First Workspace in Slack
Watch the all new, AI-powered Slackbot in action
Frequently asked questions
Slackbot isn’t just another standalone agent — it works where your teams already collaborate. Because it lives directly inside Slack, it can use your organization’s shared history, files, and conversations to provide relevant, high-quality answers without switching apps or losing context. Slackbot brings AI into the natural flow of work so teams can get value instantly.
Slackbot is now your single agent for every task in Slack. It can summarize files and threads, surface insights, draft content, and answer questions based on information you already have access to in Slack and the connected ecosystem of apps and agents. It’s designed to help with everyday workflows across every function, so whether you’re updating Salesforce records or taking action across your connected systems, Slackbot does this all from a single conversation.
Slackbot runs entirely within Slack’s trusted boundary and follows the same security practices and compliance standards that customers expect from Slack itself. It respects your organization’s permissions and access controls, meaning it will only surface information you are already allowed to view. Customer data is never used to train large language models. LLM providers do not have access to customer data and the models are run within Slack’s virtual private cloud infrastructure, ensuring that your data stays within Slack’s secure environment.
Yes. Slackbot can be used anywhere Slack is available. It also respects your Slack language settings and can generate responses in the language you use in Slack.
Slackbot makes customer management conversational with Slack CRM. Instead of switching to a separate tool, just ask Slackbot to add contacts, update deals, log notes from a call, prep for meetings, or draft follow-up emails. Slackbot turns your everyday conversations into organized customer records — so your lean team stays focused on relationships, not busywork. Learn more.
Slackbot can find answers in seconds, help you prep for meetings, align calendars to find meeting times, analyze files, and create rich content such as project briefs, meeting agendas, and more. With app and agent orchestration, Slackbot can orchestrate work across sales, customer service, marketing, IT, engineering, legal and more.
Soon, Slack users across every plan will be able to try Slackbot. Demand has been extraordinary, and we are opening access so every team can experience an agent built directly into their flow of work. Slack Free and Pro users will have the chance to explore Slackbot’s capabilities firsthand through a limited trial experience. Ongoing Slackbot access will continue to be available to Business+ and Enterprise+ customers, and coming soon, Salesforce CRM customers who connect their accounts to Slack will also receive ongoing access to Slackbot!