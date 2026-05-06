Key takeaways Stop guessing at what matters most: Today is an intelligent daily briefing in Slack where you can see your priorities, open tasks, and daily agenda all in one place.

Be more productive: Today works alongside Slackbot, the Activity tab, and the focus mode setting to create an effortlessly productive flow for your workday.

Available now in open beta: Today is available to all Slack customers on Business Plus and Enterprise plans. Join the beta now.

Every workday starts the same way. You open Slack and you’re immediately hit with a wall of information: unread channels, thread replies, notifications from every connected app. Something feels urgent, but everything looks the same. You start scrolling, and 20 minutes later, you’ve seen a lot but you’re not sure what you actually need to act on. We built Today to give you an immediate understanding of where to focus.

One of the most common pain points we hear from Slack users is not that Slack has too many messages, but that it’s hard to know what’s important, what needs your attention, and what’s next. We learned from an early cohort of pilot customers that most people have fewer than 10 activity notifications on any given morning, so the overwhelm isn’t from volume, it’s from uncertainty. Reading a message isn’t the same as understanding and handling it, and that’s where AI can be truly helpful–giving you priority signals for what’s most important.

Slack has always been where work happens, and now it’s where AI works, too. People want AI to help them be more productive and not make them think, so we’ve embedded AI into Slack to do just that. Today uses signals to pull together a daily briefing of priorities, calendar, and tasks from every connected app, inside Slack. No tab switching. No piecing together. Just a clear picture of what matters, before the day gets away from you.

Think of Slack as the 2% of your AI investment that helps unlock the value of the other 98%: It’s not just where conversations happen, it’s where people, agents, apps, and data converge for you to get work done. The Today view curates that work across all of your Salesforce apps and data, your agents, your channel unreads and threads, and your connected apps, so you can start your day with clarity.

Slack is the AI work platform for every team, where all your people, data, apps, and agents work together. When you’re bringing all that shared intelligence together in one place, the challenge shifts from access to clarity. Today gives people the right signals of what’s most important to them so they can get their work done. Jaime DeLanghe Slack Chief Product Officer, Salesforce

Today is answering a different question

When we set out to build Today, we assumed the problem was information overload. After 50 user interviews and more than 450 feedback submissions, we learned something more telling: people don’t open Today to do work. They open it to get their bearings.

The question users are actually asking isn’t “What should I do next?” It’s “Have I missed anything? Can I move forward?”

Before Today, the onus of determining priorities and what to tackle first was on you, piecing together where things stood by scanning DMs, checking threads, and scrolling channels. It was a high-effort, high-anxiety process that rarely resolved into confidence. Today gives you that confidence in seconds. It shows you the accounts that need your attention. The meetings you need to prepare for. The work that actually matters on this specific day. Clarity, in one place.

Today has genuinely transformed how I start my workday. It cuts down on my morning catch-up time and helps me stay focused on what matters instead of getting lost in the noise. Sally Law Senior Product Manager, Xero

Start every morning with an intelligent daily briefing

Today gives you a unified view of your priorities, calendar, and most pressing tasks together from all the apps you’ve connected to Slack. Here’s how the Today picture comes together:

Suggested focus areas

Start with an overview of AI-generated priorities based on your personal Slack activity from across your entire connected ecosystem. These are the themes, conversations, and projects that most need your attention right now. And when you’re ready to act, just ask Slackbot to dig in.

Your agenda

Your daily Google or Outlook calendar, integrated directly into Slack. With one click, you can ask Slackbot to prep you for any meeting by pulling context from across your Slack conversations so you walk in prepared. With summaries at their fingertips, users see a 33% reduction in time spent in meetings.

Highlights

You’ll see important messages from all your systems surfaced so they don’t get buried under newer activity. The gap between “I read that” and “I responded to that” is where follow-ups fall through the cracks. Highlights closes it.

To-dos

Your to-dos are surfaced alongside your meetings and priority conversations, so nothing you need to act on gets lost. You can add tasks manually or let AI add them for you, check them off as you go, and always pick up right where you left off — no extra tabs, no context switching. To-dos in Today are powered by a redesigned experience in the Later tab that draws a clear line between things saved for reference and things you actually need to do. It’s the piece that completes the picture: your conversations, your calendar, and your tasks, all in one place.

I use Today daily to pulse-check mentions, prep for meetings, and stay on top of work. No hunting through channels. It keeps me organized and focused on priorities. Asad Rahman Director of IT, Wayfair

A more productive way of working

Getting work done typically means switching between apps more than 10 times a day, which means you lose nearly two hours to refocusing. Slack helps close the gap between orientation and action so you can stay focused. That means Today doesn’t work alone. It’s part of a trio of features that together create a cohesive command center for your workday:

Today is your intelligent daily briefing, where your day is visualized and your priorities are surfaced.

Slackbot is your productivity assistant that helps you act on those priorities by drafting follow-ups, prepping you for meetings, and conducting research across tools like Salesforce and Google Drive.

Activity is your triage hub: a unified, customizable inbox for notifications, so your Today view stays clear for the work that actually matters.

Get oriented in seconds with Today. Get organized by triaging notifications in Activity. Then tackle your tasks with Slackbot. Start by knowing what matters, then dive to work. Early pilot customers of Today say they feel 72% more productive with this flow. And when you want to go deep on your work, you can use the new focus mode setting to reduce badging and notifications. Focus mode lets you tune out distractions while staying in Slack so you’re not pulled out of your important work by a mention or message. When you’re done, jump right back into the Today view and you won’t miss a beat.

Join the open beta

Today is now rolling out as an opt-in experience to all Slack customers on Business Plus and Enterprise plans, and coming soon to Pro plans. Admins can request access to Today for their organization by filling out this form. Once turned on, you’ll find it as a dedicated tab in your Slack left rail.

A few things to know for the beta:

Business Plus and Enterprise plans, with AI access: Available now. Admins can turn it on for their organization.

Pro plans with AI access: Coming this summer.

Calendar connection: Unlocking the Agenda module requires connecting your calendar .

We’re on a mission to transform Slack from where conversations happen to where work gets done. Slack is the single, unified surface where people, agents, apps, and data converge. If you’ve ever wanted a single place where you can start your day in Slack — one that reflects your work, your priorities, and what actually matters — the Today view is it.

Join the Today view open beta and start your mornings grounded. You supply the coffee, and we’ll supply the clarity.