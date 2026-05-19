Key Takeaways One place to catch up: The redesigned Activity hub consolidates DMs, mentions, thread replies, and app notifications into a single, unified inbox so you don’t have to jump between tabs.

Your triage, your rules: Saved views, bulk actions, keyboard shortcuts, and customized views layouts give you full control over how you process your work.

A more productive way of working: Activity, the Today view, Slackbot, and focus mode keep you on track.

Built for what's coming: As more humans, agents, and apps generate signals in Slack, Activity is the surface that keeps you in control, and it's only getting smarter.

Work has never generated more signal. Your team is moving fast, your agents are surfacing insights, your apps are pushing updates, and every one of them lands in Slack. That’s by design. As Slack becomes the connective tissue for your entire organization—people, data, agents, and apps—the volume of meaningful signals will only grow. The question isn’t how to slow it down. It’s how to process it.

But being where work happens comes with a responsibility: making sure that when you resurface after an hour of focus, you don’t spend the next hour just figuring out what you missed. Right now, that’s exactly what happens for too many people. They open Slack and face a wall of notifications—mentions next to app pings next to thread replies next to DMs—with no way to tell what actually needs your attention. So we need to make every surface in Slack, especially the one you check dozens of times a day, work as hard as you are. The rebuilt Activity tab is a major step in that direction.

The notification problem isn’t going away. As Slack connects more deeply to Salesforce data, Agentforce agents, and the tools your team depends on, the volume of meaningful signals is only going to increase. The answer isn’t to slow down the signal. It’s to build a better way to process it.

That’s what the new Activity hub is. We rebuilt it because notifications have always been treated as a feed when they should be treated as an inbox. A feed flows past you. An inbox waits for you, lets you process it on your terms, and feels done when you’re done with it. That distinction sounds small, but it completely changes how it feels to catch up. And when 60% of enterprise users spend significant time every day in the Activity tab, it needs to be as sophisticated as the work happening inside it.

From notification feed to true triage system

The first version of Activity, which launched in 2023, became the #1 most-visited tab in Slack faster than almost any other feature we’ve shipped. That adoption told us something important: people were hungry for a better way to catch up. But usage also revealed something we needed to fix. People weren’t just reading notifications. They were triaging them, but the original design wasn’t built for that.

Recall and triage look similar from the outside, but they’re fundamentally different jobs. Recall is finding the message you half-remembered. Triage is efficiently processing everything that happened while you were away by deciding what needs you, what can wait, and what you can clear right then. In a tool like Slack, where work moves fast and conversations span dozens of channels, triage is the difference between feeling in control and feeling buried.

We went deep on how people actually catch up, and learned some interesting insights in how people stay on top of their notifications. Most people move fluidly between four behaviors: keeping a curated inbox, filing things away (the way you’d archive an email thread after it’s resolved), orienting around unreads, or skimming for high-priority signals. Activity is now designed to support all of these behaviors, not just skimming messages.

The reimagined Activity hub represents exactly the kind of craft we've always aspired to bring to Slack. We've always had much greater ambitions for it as the place where people can feel in control of all of the work happening in Slack. With this new experience, we're delivering on those ambitions: a unified, intelligent triage experience that helps people work smarter, not harder. Jaime DeLanghe Slack Chief Product Officer, Salesforce

Reimaginging the Activity experience

The new Activity hub is built on three ideas:

Everything in one place.

DMs, mentions, thread replies, app notifications, reminders, and reactions now flow into a single Activity feed. No more swiveling between tabs. No more wondering if you checked the right place. If it needs you, it’s in Activity.

Customized views, built for how you work.

Create saved views filtered by type, channel, or section. Account Executives can see account channel activity in one click, ops teams can filter app and workflow notifications, and managers can go straight to mentions. Prefer context? Use the detailed layout for full message previews. Need to move fast? Dense layout lets you scan and triage in seconds.

Inbox-style controls that actually clear the clutter.

Bulk-clear notifications, mark items as read in one shot, and set reminders for things you can’t tackle right now. Work through the entire feed without lifting your hands off the keyboard. Inbox zero is no longer just for email. It actually feels done when you’re done.

“My activity feed used to feel impossible to keep up with. Now I can cut through the noise fast and focus on what matters to move deals forward.” Angelene Tovar Corporate Account Executive, Webflow

Part of a bigger picture

Activity doesn’t stand alone. It’s the triage layer of how you work in Slack that gives you control over your workday:

Today is your intelligent daily briefing where your priorities, calendar, and tasks are surfaced before the day gets away from you. Think of it as the place to orient yourself.

Activity is your triage hub where you tackle notifications so your Today view stays clear for the work that actually matters. Think of it as the place where you get organized.

Slackbot is your productivity assistant, helping you draft follow-ups, prep for meetings, and take action across your connected apps. Think of it as how you get your work done.

Get oriented in Today. Triage in Activity. Act with Slackbot. It’s a new operating rhythm, and the early results show it. Pilot data for the new experience shows that 80% of users are not only working in Activity but coming back again and again, with 60% of engaged users already triaging DMs directly from within Activity, a behavior that barely existed in the previous version.

When you need to go even deeper, focus mode helps you take it one step further. Turn off badging and reduce notification interruptions while you’re in the zone then come back to Activity when you’re ready to triage what you missed. Control isn’t just about seeing everything. It’s about choosing when to engage with it.

Activity now being the one place to check that includes all my notifications has been an incredible boost to my productivity throughout the day. I'm able to stay caught up more efficiently than ever before with far less bouncing around Slack to get the full picture. Matt Roy Founder, 21b

Where we’re headed: a smarter way to prioritize

We think of Activity as a foundation for how you work in Slack. Although the way you work is changing, you built real daily habits around the original experience. Earning the right to change meant listening closely and iterating carefully. That same approach is guiding what comes next.

With the new Activity, we’ve already completed the consolidation step: everything that was scattered across tabs is now in one place. The next phase is intelligent prioritization. Layering AI on top of this unified foundation so Activity doesn’t just show you everything, it helps you understand what matters most. The goal is a feed that learns what’s important to you, surfaces it automatically, and reduces noise from everything else, without asking you to do any of the thinking.

The vision is Slack as the place where every signal across your organization—from your teammates, your agents, your CRM, and your connected apps—arrives, gets triaged, and turns into action. Activity is where that vision shows up every day. We’re not just improving a tab. We’re building toward an experience where Slack is your command center for work.

“The new Activity delivers. With smarter filters and customizable views, I have instant visibility into what needs my attention.” Matt Rogers Slack Technical Owner, IBM

Getting started

The new Activity hub is available now across all Slack plans. Open Activity and start exploring your new inbox. Create a saved view, try the dense layout, clear a few notifications, and feel the difference.