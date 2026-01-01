Transfer ownership of a workspace or org
Organisations change, so that might mean primary ownership of a Slack workspace or org may need to change too. We’ve outlined how to transfer primary ownership, so keep reading to learn more.
I'm the primary owner
If you’re the primary owner of a workspace or Enterprise org, you can transfer ownership to another member.
What to expect
- You'll need to enter your password to confirm the transfer.
- The transfer will happen immediately.
- Your role will change from primary owner to owner.
- Need to deactivate your account? You'll need to transfer primary ownership first.
Transfer ownership
Free, Pro and Business+ subscriptions
Enterprise subscriptions
- Visit the transfer ownership page.
- Search for and select the member that you'd like to be the new workspace primary owner.
- Enter your password to confirm the transfer.
- Click the Transfer workspace ownership button to finish.
There are two types of primary ownership within an Enterprise org – a single org primary owner and multiple workspace primary owners.
Transfer ownership of a workspace
In an Enterprise org, workspace primary owners can transfer ownership of their workspace to another member.
- Visit the transfer ownership page.
- Search for and select the member that you'd like to be the new workspace primary owner.
- Enter your password to confirm the transfer.
- Click the Transfer workspace ownership button to finish.
Transfer ownership of an org
The primary org owner can choose to transfer primary ownership to another member. If you're the org primary owner, here's how to contact us:
- Use this form to send us a note.
- Include the new org primary owner's email address.
- Our team will get in touch to help you complete the transfer.
Tip: Consider working with your new primary owner to ensure that details like billing information remain accurate.
I'm not the primary owner
Free, Pro and Business+ subscriptions
Enterprise subscriptions
Step 1: Contact the primary owner
Only a primary owner can transfer ownership. Try reaching out to the primary owner first to request that they transfer their role directly to someone else. If you're not sure who the primary owner is, visit the About this workspace page to confirm.
If the primary owner is no longer available (for example, if they’ve left your organisation or can’t be reached), Slack may be able to help transfer the primary owner role. Review the steps below to see if your workspace qualifies and what information you’ll need to include when you contact us.
Note: Slack may be able to help transfer the primary owner role for workspaces owned by a company, institution or other legal entity, but we can’t guarantee that every situation will qualify.
Step 2: Check if your workspace qualifies
Slack can only consider requests to transfer the primary owner role if both the following criteria are met:
- The workspace was created on behalf of a legal entity, such as a company, organisation or educational institution
- The request is submitted or authorised by a senior staff member who can represent that entity, such as a director-level employee or someone in an equivalent leadership position.
If these requirements aren’t met, Slack may not be able to transfer the primary owner role.
If the workspace was created by the primary owner on their own behalf (for example, to support a personal project, club or community group) and not on behalf of a company or other legal entity, Slack cannot assist with a request to transfer the primary owner role.
Step 3: Gather what you’ll need
Before contacting Slack for assistance, make sure that you have the following information ready.
- The workspace URL (for example, yourworkspace.slack.com)
- Primary owner details: Who currently holds the role, their email address and how that account is connected to your organisation.
- The proposed new primary owner: Include the name and email address of the person you’d like to transfer the primary owner role to. Make sure that they’re already a member of your workspace, and their account uses an email address on your company’s domain – we can’t transfer ownership to personal email addresses.
Step 4: Submit your request
After you’ve tried internal options and confirmed that your workspace qualifies, reach out to Slack Support. We’ll review the details, and follow up with next steps if we need more information from you.
Please keep in mind that transfers of the primary owner role go through a careful review process, may take time and aren’t guaranteed to be approved.
If your org primary owner has left the organisation or can’t be reached, Slack can help transfer the org primary owner role to another member. Here’s how to contact us:
- Use this form to send us a note.
- Include the new org primary owner's email address.
- Our team will get in touch to help you complete the transfer.
Tip: You can always create your own workspace if needed – this would make you the primary owner of the new workspace.
- Only the primary owner can transfer ownership of a workspace or org
- Available on all subscriptions