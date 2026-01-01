Slack Partner Offers Marketplace

Welcome to a directory of partner offers just for Slack customers. Discover products and tools designed to make your work life simpler, more pleasant and more productive.

These offers are only for Slack customers, so try Slack now or sign in to access the marketplace. Terms and conditions apply.

Image showing the reMarkable logo

Buy ten + reMarkable paper tablets, get 10% off

reMarkable is the ultimate paper tablet for better thinking. Buy ten or more reMarkable paper tablets for your team and get 10% off your purchase.

Image showing the Asana logo

50% off Asana Starter and Advanced annual subscriptions

Sign up now to take advantage of 50% off Asana Starter + Advanced annual subscriptions through Slack’s Partner Marketplace, and manage all your work on a single platform.

Image showing the Xero logo

100% off Xero accounting software for six months

Save time, get paid faster and simplify your finances with six free months of accounting software made for everyday businesses.

Image showing the Intercom logo

12 months of Intercom for free

100% discount year 1: Advanced seats, proactive support, 10 fin resolutions p/m. 50% off year two and 25% off year three.

img showing the Notion logo

6 Months of Notion Plus with AI free

6 Months of Notion Plus, including Unlimited AI free for New, Eligible Customers.

Image showing the Tableau logo

Start your free trial of Tableau

Tableau is the broadest and deepest, end-to-end data and analytics platform. Sign up today and uncover the hidden insights that you need to make impactful business decisions faster!

img showing the Ramp logo

Sign up and receive a $500 bonus!

Ramp is the ultimate platform for modern finance teams. Save an average of 5% while closing your books 8x faster.

img showing the Deel logo

20% off + free HRIS up to 200 employees

Save 20% off all Deel SaaS products for the first year, PLUS get free HRIS for up to 200 employees.

Image showing the Gusto logo

Six months of free payroll

Get your first six months of payroll with Gusto for free.

Image showing the Drata logo

25% off your first Drata contract

Quickly get compliant with SOC 2, ISO 27001, PCI and +18 other frameworks

image showing the Heroku logo

Receive a $100 USD Heroku credit

Receive $100 USD Heroku credit during your first six consecutive months after signing up (‘Offer Period’)

img showing the Lucid logo

25% off Lucid Team accounts

Save time and money—and boost collaboration—with a Lucid Team account. Offer only for new or existing Free accounts.

Image showing the Atlassian logo

Get 20% off Confluence Premium

Get 20% off your first year of Confluence Premium for eligible Slack customers.

img showing the Brex logo

Unlock Free Brex Empower Licenses

Slack customers receive 1 free Empower license for every 10 they purchase for the first year when they sign up for Brex.

Image showing the Coda logo

Six months free of Coda Pro with AI

Eligible customers receive a free six-month Pro subscription with unlimited AI.

img showing the Miro logo

3 months free of Miro

Elevate team collaboration with a 3-month trial of Miro Business Plan, complete with advanced tools & security features.

img showing the Zendesk logo

6-months free of Zendesk Suite

6-months free use of all things Zendesk, including Zendesk AI, for new customers under 100 employees—Series A or B only.

img showing the Snyk logo

50% off 5 Pack AppSec Team Bundle.

Get 50% off a 12 Month Subscription Plan for 5 Pack Starter AppSec Team Bundle.

Image showing the Bill.com logo

Spend $500 USD. Get $500 USD.

Get a $500 USD statement credit when you spend $500 USD on BILL Spend & Expense

Partner offer listings are their own and may contain links to the partner’s website. Slack does not control the partner offer, pricing, availability, eligibility, terms, data handling practices or any goods or services sold on those websites nor is a listing in the marketplace an endorsement of such goods or service.